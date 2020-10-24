Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Ranvir Singh

You understand how Strictly Come Dancing merely has to forged one Good Morning Britain star annually? Properly, 2020 is the flip of Ranvir Singh, the TV presenter competing for the Glitterball trophy.

And seems Singh has obtained some useful phrases of recommendation from a former member of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. Properly, perhaps useful is the mistaken phrase. Talking just lately to RadioTimes.com, Singh revealed that fellow GMB host Susanna Reid has been sending warning messages her means.

“Susanna retains saying to me in like a extremely wise tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’” Singh stated.

Now paired up with Giovanni Pernice (one among this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals), Singh is about to tackle the ballroom within the collection’ first stay present this weekend.

Who’s Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one among ITV’s most recognised presenters, not solely frequently fronting Good Morning Britain but additionally working as a aid newsreader on ITV Information and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

As well as, she has hosted a variety of primetime factual reveals, together with Actual Tales with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Cash Present and Eat, Store, Save whereas she has just lately appeared as a panel member on Unfastened Girls.

She is the newest in a protracted line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to participate within the collection, following the lead of colleagues similar to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll flip to for recommendation.

What has Ranvir Singh stated about Strictly?

Saying the information of her participation whereas presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir stated: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one among full terror – looks like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually need to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated quite than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who’ve beforehand taken to the Strictly dance ground, she added, “I’m going to want to choose your brains. I’m fearful about vitality ranges.“I’ve been working all through the entire pandemic, so I really feel like I ought to have all of the solutions.”

Ranvir has additionally had a warning from former Strictly star, Susanna Reid, who stated she can be feeling fairly drained juggling coaching along with her early-morning begins on Good Morning Britain.

