Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Ranvir Singh

The Strictly Come Dancing reside reveals continued this weekend with Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh returning to the dance ground together with her associate Giovanni Pernice (certainly one of this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals).

And she or he definitely impressed together with her Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Marvel.

Ending in third place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, Ranvir had a mixed week one and week two rating of 42 factors.

The unimaginable week comes after a reasonably robust few days for the celeb, who turned as much as GMB together with her foot in a bucket of ice.

Everybody is aware of the Strictly rehearsal course of will be fairly gruelling, and the presenter appears to have discovered that out the laborious means, as she admitted on Wednesday morning’s episode: “This week two malarkey is actually laborious. You’ve received hardly any days and you’re studying a complete new dance!”

Right here’s every part it is advisable to learn about Ranvir – one of many contestants on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is certainly one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not solely commonly fronting Good Morning Britain but additionally working as a reduction newsreader on ITV Information and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

As well as, she has hosted a spread of primetime factual reveals, together with Actual Tales with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Cash Present and Eat, Store, Save whereas she has just lately appeared as a panel member on Free Ladies.

She is the newest in an extended line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to participate within the collection, following the lead of colleagues corresponding to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll flip to for recommendation.

Ranvir’s Strictly journey to this point

Scoreboard

Week one: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week two: Quickstep (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Primarily based on her excessive rating, Ranvir’s Strictly journey is wanting fairly clean.

The presenter has, nonetheless, been warned by her GMB co-stars, particularly Susanna Reid.

Chatting with press together with , Ranvir mentioned: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a very smart tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Again in September, Ranvir introduced the information of her participation on Strictly whereas presenting GMB.

She mentioned: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is certainly one of full terror – appears like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually wish to do it however you’re equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated fairly than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who’ve beforehand taken to the Strictly dance ground, she added, “I’m going to want to choose your brains. I’m nervous about power ranges.“I’ve been working all through the entire pandemic, so I really feel like I ought to have all of the solutions.”

Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to BBC One this Autumn. You’ll be able to see the complete movie star Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. To search out out what else is on in the interim, try our TV Information.