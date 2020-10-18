Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Ranvir Singh

Lastly, it’s time to place in your ballroom sneakers and prepare to boogie as Strictly Come Dancing is again.
The Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been introduced, and all we’re ready for now could be to see who they are going to be paired up with.
Now the contestants know which Strictly Come Dancing professionals they are going to be with, it’s time to get to know your star-studded line-up.
Ranvir Singh will likely be hoping to Cha-Cha her solution to victory after she revealed her place within the present again in September whereas presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, however she has already had some powerful love from her co-star, Piers Morgan who insisted: “You’re representing the present – you fail, all of us fail.”
Right here’s all the things it’s good to learn about Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ranvir Singh.
Who’s Ranvir Singh?
Age: 43
Instagram: ranvirtv
Twitter: @ranvir01
Job: TV presenter
Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice
Ranvir is one in all ITV’s most recognised presenters, not solely frequently fronting Good Morning Britain but in addition working as a aid newsreader on ITV Information and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.
As well as, she has hosted a spread of primetime factual reveals, together with Actual Tales with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Cash Present and Eat, Store, Save whereas she has lately appeared as a panel member on Free Girls.
She is the most recent in an extended line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to participate within the sequence, following the lead of colleagues comparable to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll flip to for recommendation.
