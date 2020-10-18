Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up | Meet Ranvir Singh

Lastly, it’s time to place in your ballroom sneakers and prepare to boogie as Strictly Come Dancing is again.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been introduced, and all we’re ready for now could be to see who they are going to be paired up with.

Now the contestants know which Strictly Come Dancing professionals they are going to be with, it’s time to get to know your star-studded line-up.

Ranvir Singh will likely be hoping to Cha-Cha her solution to victory after she revealed her place within the present again in September whereas presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, however she has already had some powerful love from her co-star, Piers Morgan who insisted: “You’re representing the present – you fail, all of us fail.”

Right here’s all the things it’s good to learn about Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ranvir Singh.

Who’s Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one in all ITV’s most recognised presenters, not solely frequently fronting Good Morning Britain but in addition working as a aid newsreader on ITV Information and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

As well as, she has hosted a spread of primetime factual reveals, together with Actual Tales with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Cash Present and Eat, Store, Save whereas she has lately appeared as a panel member on Free Girls.

She is the most recent in an extended line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to participate within the sequence, following the lead of colleagues comparable to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll flip to for recommendation.

What has Ranvir Singh mentioned about Strictly?

Asserting the information of her participation whereas presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir mentioned: “The preliminary feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one in all full terror – seems like embarking on a rollercoaster, the place you actually need to do it however you might be equally scared. Hopefully after the primary dance I’ll really feel exhilarated quite than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who’ve beforehand taken to the Strictly dance flooring, she added, “I’m going to wish to select your brains. I’m nervous about power ranges.“I’ve been working all through the entire pandemic, so I really feel like I ought to have all of the solutions.”

Ranvir has additionally had a warning from former Strictly star, Susanna Reid, who mentioned she will likely be feeling fairly drained juggling coaching along with her early-morning begins on Good Morning Britain.