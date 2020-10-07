Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pictures | Contestants’ official pics

Followers have been supplied a primary glimpse at this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up all sequinned up in official photographs forward of the brand new sequence.

The brand new pics have been unveiled forward of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch present on Saturday seventeenth October, at which the celebrities will discover out which skilled dancer they are going to be partnered with.

All of this yr’s contestants could be seen within the photographs except singer and former kids’s TV presenter HRVY who’s presently self-isolating after the Strictly star examined constructive for coronavirus, with the star nonetheless hoping to recuperate in time to take part within the sequence.

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo is seen sporting a traditional golden costume, and he or she’ll little question be going for gold within the competitors too as she seems to get her palms on the well-known Glitterball trophy.



Amfo has been a long-time fan of the present and revealed earlier this yr that she would love to participate, so we’re positive that she’s relishing the chance to put on a kind of well-known sparkly outfits.

Comic Invoice Bailey opts for a characteristically comical pose as he exhibits off a blue and black patterned go well with.



The funnyman may not be amongst the favourites to win the competitors however he definitely seems prepared for the dancefloor within the outfit!

Ranvir Singh seems delighted to be collaborating, sporting a beaming grin as she exhibits off a glamorous costume, able to tackle the Latin numbers.



The Good Morning Britain presenter beforehand stated that her first feeling on being confirmed for the line-up was certainly one of full terror, however she definitely appears to bought over that terror for the photoshoot.

Caroline Quentin was the primary celeb to be confirmed for this yr’s Strictly, and he or she’s sporting for a traditional sequin-covered blue frock within the first-look photographs.



The Males Behaving Badly star has some dance flooring expertise from when she was a baby – and although a number of a long time might need handed since then, she seems excited to participate as soon as once more.

One Strictly contestant who should be particularly decided to do properly this yr is Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who needed to pull out of final yr’s sequence with an harm.



He sports activities a spectacular vivid pink waistcoat and jacket within the first look photographs, and he’ll be hoping have the possibility to attempt a number of extra Strictly outfits earlier than exiting the competitors this time spherical.

Nicola Adams has swapped the boxing gear for dancing gear as the previous Olympic gold medallist prepares to participate within the competitors.



Adams, who shall be a part of the primary ever same-sex couple on the present, wears trousers and a very sparkly jacket within the first-look photographs.

Former Residence Secretary Jacqui Smith was the ultimate contestant confirmed for this yr’s sequence , and the ex-politician has stated she was speechless to be collaborating.



She could be seen sporting a patterned costume within the first-look photographs, and appears able to go one higher than her earlier dance competitors expertise – getting a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing 50 years in the past.

It’s in all probability truthful to say that Strictly outfits are extra glamorous than army ones, and former Marine JJ Chalmers will get his first style of the competitions extravagant costumes within the under shot.



Chalmers has stated that he’s at all times seeking to push himself out of his consolation zone, however he definitely seems comfy in a shiny purple go well with!

The Wanter star Max George sports activities a comparatively understated first outfit, with a zipped down navy blue high and blue go well with trousers.



He’ll be hoping to dwell as much as the success of his former bandmate Jay McGuinness, who received the present in 2015, and so he’ll be hoping to point out off many extra outfits on the best way to the latter levels of the competition.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has beforehand expressed her pleasure at the potential of attempting on a number of the present’s well-known outfits, saying, “Get me in these sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy costume field this winter! ”



And he or she definitely appears to be having fun with her first style of the outfits to come back as she wears an attention-grabbing, sparkly blue costume.

Former NFL star Jason Bell is one other celeb to have gone for a comparatively understated look within the first-look photographs, just like Max George he wears a zippered navy blue high and blue go well with trousers.



Bell has stated that his six-year outdated daughter may be very excited to see her dad take to the dance flooring – and we’re positive she’s equally excited to see a number of the costumes he’ll sport throughout the contest.Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.