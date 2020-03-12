Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professional dancers: Meet the confirmed line-up

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2020 have been revealed – and there are numerous standard returnees.

Regardless of the shock exit of fan-favourite Kevin Clifton, Strictly stalwarts Anton Du Beke and AJ Pritchard, married duo Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara and present champion Oti Mabuse are all waltzing again to the dancefloor.

In a yr with no new names however loads of previous faces, get reacquainted with confirmed Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up for 2020.

Oti Mabuse

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: otimabuse

South African Latin American Champion Oti Mabuse has been a Strictly professional since 2015, and received the 2019 sequence after a number of memorable hip-shaking performances with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher. She’s additionally a captain on The Biggest Dancer, mentoring ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita to victory in 2020.

Strictly is slowly turning into a household affair for the reigning champion – her sister Motsi Mabuse is on the judging panel, and her husband Marius Lepure is reportedly becoming a member of the present as a troupe dancer.

AJ Pritchard

Twitter: @Aj11Ace

Instagram: aj11ace

European Youth Latin Champion AJ Pritchard is returning to Strictly Come Dancing for his fifth sequence, and whereas he has by no means received he has made the semi-final 3 times. He most not too long ago got here sixth with Youtube vlogger Saffron Barker.

Pritchard typically does different tv work along with his brother – fellow dancer and Love Island star Curtis Pritchard – equivalent to being visitor choreographers on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Aljaž Škorjanec

Twitter: @AljazSkorjanec

Instagram: aljazskorjanec

Ballroom and Latin star Aljaž Škorjanec has received over 19 championships in his native Slovenia, and has been a part of the Strictly household since 2013 when he received with mannequin Abbey Clancy. He has additionally partnered with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Gemma Atkinson and most not too long ago Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and returns in 2020 along with his spouse Janette Manrara.

Amy Dowden

Twitter: @dowden_amy

Instagram: amy_dowden

British nationwide champion Amy Dowden grew up watching Strictly from her native Wales, lastly reaching her dream of becoming a member of the present in 2017. Dowden was paired with Danny John-Jules in 2018, when the Pink Dwarf actor was accused by the tabloids of “bullying” her – allegations he strenuously denied. Dowden encountered much less controversy in 2019 when she reached the ultimate with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

Anton Du Beke

Twitter: @TheAntonDuBeke

Instagram: mrantondubeke

Veteran Strictly professional has appeared in each single sequence since the present began in 2004, and has no plans to go away simply but as he returns for the eighteenth(!) time. Regardless of many makes an attempt Anton solely reached the ultimate for the first time in 2019 with Emma Barton – maybe 2020 will deliver his long-awaited victory?

Dianne Buswell

Twitter: @dbuzz6589

Instagram: diannebuswell

Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell honed her abilities on Strictly Come Dancing down beneath earlier than becoming a member of the British version in 2017. She was eradicated third with radio DJ Dev Griffin in 2019, however had higher luck the yr earlier than when she reached the ultimate with vlogger Joe Sugg.

Dianne and Joe been courting ever since and even launched their joint YouTube channel, In The Pan.

Giovanni Pernice

Twitter: @pernicegiovann1

Instagram: pernicegiovann1

Italian stallion Giovanni Pernice received the Italian Championships in 2012, earlier than becoming a member of the Strictly professional line-up in 2015. He’s reached the ultimate a powerful 3 times – with Georgia Might Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer – and most not too long ago reached Blackpool with Michelle Visage.

Oh, and he’s additionally the Guinness World Document holder for Jive kicks and flicks, in addition to Charleston swivels – the extra you recognize.

Gorka Marquez

Twitter: @gorkamarquez1

Instagram: gorka_marquez

After sitting out final yr, Spanish dancing sensation Gorka Marquez is again this yr for an additional shot at the Glitterball trophy after coming runner up with Alexandra Burke in 2017. Whereas he didn’t win the competitors he did win the coronary heart of contestant Gemma Atkinson – the two welcomed child Mia in July 2019 and danced collectively in the 2019 Christmas Particular.

Graziano Di Prima

Twitter: @GrazianoDiPrima

Instagram: grazianodiprima

Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima can also be returning after a yr off, taking a break after partnering with radio presenter Vick Hope in 2018. Di Prima made the high 24 at the Below 21 Latin World Championships, and likewise toured the world along with his dance firm Burn The Ground.

Janette Manrara

Twitter: @JManrara

Instagram: jmanrara

Miami-born Janette Manrara is not any stranger to celebrities – she carried out with Jennifer Lopez at the 82nd Academy Awards, and was additionally a principal dancer on standard TV sequence Glee. Manrara’s companions have included Jake Wooden, Peter Andre, Dr Ranj and most not too long ago Paralympian Will Bayley – but it surely’s the Christmas specials whee she has had the most success, successful twice with Aston Merrygold and Melvin Odoom.

Johannes Radebe

Twitter: @jojo_radebe

Instagram: johannesradebe

Two-time Professional South African Latin Champion Johannes Radebe reached the ultimate of Strictly South Africa twice, and joined the British version in 2018. He was given his first celeb associate Catherine Tyldesley in 2019, however was eradicated in week six.

Karen Hauer

Twitter: @karen_hauer

Instagram: karenhauer

The longest-serving feminine professional on Strictly, Professional World Mambo Champion Karen Hauer has had memorable partnerships with celebrities equivalent to Jeremy Vine, Mark Wright and Charles Venn. She got here tantalisingly near the Glitterball Trophy when she reached the semi-final with comic Chris Ramsey in 2019 – maybe she’ll go all the means this yr?

Katya Jones

Twitter: @Mrs_katjones

Instagram: mrs_katjones

World Professional Latin Showdance Champion Katya Jones has had many a memorable second on Strictly, from dancing to Gangnam Model with Ed Balls to successful with Joe McFadden in 2017. The then-married Katya prompted controversy when she was photographed kissing associate Sean Walsh in 2018, although had a quieter 2019 with BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell.

Luba Mushtuk

Twitter: @LubaMushtuk

Instagram: lubamushtuk

4-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship, Luba Mushtuk was an assistant choreographer on the present for a number of years earlier than lastly given celeb associate James Cracknell in 2019. Sadly, they have been voted first – hopefully the Russian champ will get extra of an opportunity this time round.

Nadiya Bychkova

Twitter: @NadiyaBychkova

Instagram: nadiyabychkova

A two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, Ukrainian-born Nadiya Bychkova is again for her fourth yr on the present. She has partnered Davood Ghadami, Lee Ryan and most not too long ago David James, with whom she was eradicated fifth.

Nancy Xu

Twitter: @Nancy_xuxi

Instagram: nancy_xuxi

A brand new addition in 2019, Nancy Xu carried out in the group numbers and partnered Eastenders actor Rudolph Walker in the Kids in Want Particular. Xu was a finalist in So You Suppose You Can Dance in her residence nation of China, and was a finalist in the U21 World Championships in 2010.

Neil Jones

Twitter: @Mr_NJones

Instagram: mr_njonesofficial

World Professional Latin Showdance Champion Neil Jones has received 45 titles round the world throughout his aggressive profession, although is but to say that of Strictly Come Dancing champion. Neil acquired a celeb associate in 2019 after performing as a stand-in for a number of years – he reached fifth place with professional footballer Alex Scott.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this yr.