Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Rylan Clark-Neal on possibility of cancellation

Tv presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has spoken out on the possibility of Strictly Come Dancing being cancelled this yr because the UK faces rising coronavirus infections.

The favored competitors sequence has made plans to go forward with a smaller Strictly Come Dancing line-up than traditional and a socially distanced viewers, however considerations have arisen since contestant HRVY examined optimistic for COVID-19 final week.

Clark-Neal, who hosts companion present It Takes Two, has stated “nobody is aware of” precisely what’s going to occur, however the sequence at present intends to go forward as deliberate.

Chatting with MailOnline, he stated: “If Strictly can’t go forward for no matter motive, of course it gained’t. The principle factor that Strictly and the BBC have stated since day one is, if we are able to’t do it correctly and safely, it’s not going to be performed.

“So far as I do know in the intervening time, it’s all nonetheless going forward and we’re actually trying ahead to it. For these watching at dwelling, it’s nonetheless going to really feel just like the Strictly everybody is aware of and loves.

“However of course, if the present restrictions change, there’s no method the BBC would go towards the legislation, however I believe that’s the identical for each stay TV present in the intervening time.

“Who is aware of, we’ll have to attend and see. However fingers crossed. Issues are altering each day and nobody is aware of what’s going to occur.”

trictly Come Dancing’s government producer Sarah James beforehand informed press together with RadioTimes.com the present was effectively ready to deal with any state of affairs that will get thrown their method.

“We actually have a contingency plan for each eventuality,” James stated. “We’ve sort of been via rather a lot of it over the previous few months and adjusted issues commonly.

“Some issues must change again and that’s positive, we’re assured we are able to put the present on and make these modifications.”

One such incident that the manufacturing crew has needed to think about is the possibility {that a} contestant may take a look at optimistic for COVID-19 throughout the competitors, a improvement that might eradicate them instantly.

James added: “Sadly in case you obtain a optimistic take a look at, meaning you wouldn’t be capable to proceed within the competitors. Clearly with authorities pointers, in case you obtain a optimistic take a look at it’s important to isolate for 2 weeks and that might sadly rule them out of the present.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this month. When you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.