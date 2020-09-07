Strictly Come Dancing 2020 scare after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

A crew member on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has examined positive for coronavirus, though a supply on the BBC One superstar dance competitors stated his second outcome was adverse.

The Solar reported that the crew member was a lighting knowledgeable who had been engaged on the set for per week, so he would have come into contact with quite a lot of colleagues, however a Strictly Come Dancing consultant stated the person had completed engaged on the set final week and his positive take a look at was picked up at a distinct studio.

The publicist confused that his second take a look at was adverse, however the three individuals who had been in notably shut contact with the person had been despatched dwelling to self-isolate and wait on their very own take a look at outcomes.

The probabilities of the crew member infecting the Professionals, who’re due on set later this week to begin recording group dances, was minimal as technical crew don’t come into contact with dancers and the studios are rigorously handled with electrostatic spray which prevents the virus lingering.

The present has been ready with the strictest adherence to COVID-19 security protocols to make sure it might go forward. The Strictly Professionals went into isolation bubbles in July as they started to organize for the brand new sequence, and celebrities might be doing the identical within the run-up to the premiere, which is more likely to be in late October.

As nicely, it’s believed Strictly Come Dancing will forego the standard reside in-studio band to minimise the chance of COVID-19 transmission.

