Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Caroline Quentin on hardest part

Strictly Come Dancing is simply weeks away from airing on the BBC nevertheless it’s not going to be the identical as previous sequence.

The coronavirus pandemic meant some adjustments must be made on Strictly Come Dancing to make sure authorities tips and social distancing have been adhered to.

For Caroline Quentin, being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up has caused recent challenges, apart from the dances.

She will probably be forming a bubble along with her skilled dance associate, when he’s revealed, and to make sure it stays small and safe, she must be aside from her household. As Government Producer Sarah James not too long ago revealed, if any of the contestants get coronavirus, they are going to be eradicated instantly.

Chatting with press together with RadioTimes.com, Quentin opened up on how she is going to discover being alone through the course of.

“Being away from them… I’ve simply come off a function movie, which I’ve been in a COVID bubble. There’s no query it’s tough and it’s onerous, as a result of all of us must take duty for ourselves and people round us,” Quentin admitted.

“I believe the hardest factor will probably be not seeing Sam and the children. After I was filming sure branches of labor, I might see them. With this, my COVID bubble may be very small.”

She continued: “I do need to have the ability to go for a distanced stroll – I don’t need to be so frigid I can’t get recent air with folks. It’s going to be onerous however there’s no level moaning about it as a result of I need to do nicely and keep within the competitors.”

Fortunately, she has full help from her household, along with her husband Sam (Farmer), daughter, and rugby-playing son (plus all of his mates) backing her to go all the best way within the competitors.

And Quentin has heaps she desires to get out of the competitors so will probably be eager to remain in so long as attainable.

Referring to her earlier expertise in musical theatre, she stated: “I’m very enthusiastic about working one-on-one with knowledgeable dancer day by day. If you happen to’re an older individual, you’re usually taught a couple of steps then you might have dancers round you to make you look good – they filter in behind you.

“I do one triple-timed step and that’s sufficient. I’m hoping I’ll study some precise correct expertise on this. It’s all that point with somebody who’s good at one thing. Being with the very best individual at that job.”

As for a way far she thinks she’ll get? Quentin laughed: “I simply need to win… Pay attention I simply need to take pleasure in myself and when folks get sick of me, they’ll throw me away – that’s showbiz!”

The Strictly Come Dancing launch present will air on seventeenth October on BBC One. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, try our helpful TV Information.