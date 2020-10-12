Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Jason Bell reveals advice from ex

As we get nearer to Strictly Come Dancing, the celebrities have been confirmed and it appears they’re already in coaching for the dwell exhibits on twenty fourth October.

One man who is especially placing within the hours is former NFL famous person Jason Bell, who’s a part of a star-studded Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up.

He does have one specific benefit in his again pocket – his ex-partner and mom of his baby is Nadine Coyle from Ladies Aloud fame.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, Bell defined he’s already requested her for a few ideas to assist him within the course of.

“We’ve talked about it,” he revealed. “It’s actually a timing factor. I requested if we can have sufficient time to be taught the routines and he or she’s like, ‘Yeah, you’ll, however you actually obtained to lock in and be focussed’. I obtained a pair [of tips].”

Dancing may not be Bell’s first ardour however the sportsman is keen on getting on the ground for a boogie – and he’s definitely eager to do effectively.

“I’m positively aggressive, however not in opposition to different folks. I’m in a contest with myself,” Bell defined.

“I’ve by no means actually focussed on what different individuals are doing. I positively need to do effectively as a result of the longer I’m on the present the higher an expertise I’m gonna have.”

How does he charge his expertise as he prepares to land on the Strictly ballroom ground? “I took a dance class however I’ve at all times beloved dancing. My function within the NFL was at all times footwork-related so I’ve at all times labored on footwork and stability.”

