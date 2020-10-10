Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Max George says Craig is harsh

If there’s one man the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up will probably be afraid of, it’s Craig Revel-Horwood.

He’s the decide who everybody needs to impress and he isn’t afraid to say what he actually thinks of somebody’s Jive.

However in keeping with Strictly Come Dancing star Max George, he is usually a little too robust.

George just lately spoke to press together with RadioTimes.com about how he’ll strategy criticism, and the way he’ll cope if he does have a troublesome remark right here and there.

The previous member of The Wished stated: “Something six and above, I will probably be buzzing. Something beneath that I’ll say I’ve acquired some severe work to do.

“I’ll be alright with it. I believe Craig is usually a bit harsh typically, however I’ll be alright with it!”

And the strain is definitely on George as he’s following in some fairly profitable footsteps.

Forged your thoughts again to 2015, and also you’ll recall George’s former bandmate Jay McGuiness truly lifted the Glitterball together with his skilled accomplice, Aliona Vilani.

However is George frightened about all eyes being on him? “Are you aware what? No not likely.

“Jay was all the time a high dancer, even once we began the band. Within the audition course of for the band, I virtually didn’t get in due to my dancing. So it’s been an issue for me for a decade.”

Whereas dancing may not come naturally to George, he is decided to present it his all, explaining he will probably be self-isolating by himself for the whole thing of the collection so “received’t have a lot else to do” however focus.