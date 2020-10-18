Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Start date, contestants and latest news

It’s official: Strictly Come Dancing is again, and it’s solely going to get larger and higher from right here on.

This 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up have all waltzed onto the dance flooring for the 18th sequence of the BBC One present, the competition launching with a pre-recorded instalment on seventeenth October.

As viewers of the opening episode noticed, new social distancing tips has meant it’s attainable for Strictly to go forward as regular, however with no Strictly viewers. There are additionally a number of different tweaks to the present’s format, together with the necessity for judges for sit two metres aside (see extra on that beneath).

One of many contestants this 12 months, Jamie, has admitted he’s feeling the strain from Kelvin Fletcher’s win final 12 months, and he’s hoping being partnered with Oti Mabuse will assist him get to the finals.

They’ll be joined by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who has mentioned her “hips don’t lie” and has bought among the contestants (ahem, HRVY) feeling slightly nervous.

Additionally within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is boxer Nicola Adams, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, who has had numerous recommendation from her co-stars.

Now this 12 months’s celebs have came upon which Strictly Come Dancing professionals they’re partnered with, we’ll get to see them in motion collectively on October twenty fourth when the reside exhibits air.

Taking over the much-coveted Glitterball this 12 months is comic Invoice Bailey, and returning star Jamie Laing, who is keen to remain within the competitors after having to drop out final 12 months because of a leg damage.

However which skilled dancer is every superstar paired with? And the way will this 12 months’s present differ from earlier contests? We check out the Strictly Come Dancing 18th sequence.

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

The Strictly Come Dancing launched on BBC on seventeenth October. The sequence will resume with its first reside present on twenty fourth October.

It was confirmed by head decide Shirley Ballas that the present will miss its regular begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October and proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

That implies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the same old 13.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is now full, with all 12 dancers confirmed to participate.

There are fewer celebrities this 12 months as a result of shorter run time, however the confirmed contestants are:

All eyes had been on Jamie Laing after he pulled out of the competitors early final 12 months. Throughout the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his area was crammed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star has now been confirmed for the 18th sequence, and he’s hoping to make this one a hit!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he mentioned: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final 12 months was make her much more dissatisfied. Let’s change that this 12 months, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams will likely be a part of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She mentioned: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Karen Hauer beforehand steered she want to be in a same-sex couple. She instructed The Solar on Sunday: “It’s a phenomenal approach to showcase emotion on stage and I’d undoubtedly love to do it. I’ve danced with ladies lots over time, so I really feel very comfy about it.”

Talking to press, together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir just lately revealed the warning Susanna Reid has given her forward of the dancing present.

She mentioned: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a extremely smart tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You don’t have any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Equally, politician Jacqui Smith – who can also be within the 2020 line-up – has been searching for recommendation from a former contestant.

Jacqui Smith revealed the information her pal and fellow politician Ed Balls has given her as she takes on the Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings

Listed here are which skilled dancers this 12 months’s celebrities are paired up with…

Jamie Laing is paired with Karen Hauer

HRVY is paired with Janette Manrara

Jacqui Smith is paired with Anton du Beke

Maisie Smith is paired with Gorka Márquez

JJ Chalmers is paired with Amy Dowden

Invoice Bailey is paired with Oti Mabuse

Nicola Adams is paired with Katya Jones

Clara Amfo is paired with

Ranvir Singh is paired with

Max George is paired with Dianne Buswell

Jason Bell is paired with Luba Mushtuk

Caroline Quentin is paired with Johannes Radebe

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will likely be this 12 months. Surprisingly, there’s been a few huge names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s presently unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nonetheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This 12 months, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they needed to isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there was additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities with a purpose to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts will be capable of have shut contact routines, which means no dances will likely be off-limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “loads of work” being executed behind the scenes to make the present attainable.

She instructed The Instances: “We’re taking a look at how that will work. Might you quarantine folks? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s loads of work being executed. It’s an enormous job.”

And with the brand new modifications, it sounds prefer it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

No. Nicely, not likely. Earlier this 12 months, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be participating on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical approach he normally does.

It has now been confirmed that Bruno will likely be absent from the reside panel, nevertheless, he’ll nonetheless play an element within the present.

What which means is that he will likely be absent from the Saturday night time reside exhibits as he presently resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between international locations as he has executed earlier than.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be fully Bruno-less this 12 months. We’ve been instructed by the BBC he will likely be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the perfect news of all? Strictly are presently planning on his return in the direction of the tip of the present. All is just not misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the strains of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

How will the present be completely different this 12 months?

Studies have steered this 12 months’s present will likely be slightly completely different to earlier years, with numerous tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

No viewers

In line with The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it might be “unimaginable to securely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply mentioned: “The present plan isn’t any viewers, which can inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the vitality within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a distinct depth and strain.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it will likely be unimaginable to securely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“The whole lot by way of folks is being scaled again dramatically. There will likely be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to manage. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

Dave Arch’s Band

A fab-u-lous stalwart of Strictly Come Dancing’s a few years, the Dave Arch’s Band WILL be showing on this 12 months’s present. Nonetheless, they’ll be fewer musicians within the studio than beforehand.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Strictly govt producer Sarah James mentioned: “There’ll after all be some variations. We aren’t capable of match the entire band within the pit, so a few of them will report in the course of the week. However Dave will likely be there, the singers will likely be there, and a number of different key members will likely be there.”

Fewer celebrities

Strictly followers could have observed that moderately than waltzing onto the TV schedules in September, this 12 months’s competitors is beginning a month later. That’s as a result of the 2020 contest options fewer celebrities.

Whereas the 2019 sequence noticed 15 celebrities battle for the glitterball trophy, this sequence (the present’s 18th) will solely characteristic 12 contestants.

The post-dance interviews

Bear in mind how after dealing with the judges’ critiques contestants would swan up the steps to be greeted by their fellow celebs within the ‘Clauditorium’? That isn’t taking place this 12 months.

Attributable to social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time will likely be permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants could possibly be eradicated in the event that they take a look at optimistic for coronavirus

In earlier years, contestants who fall sick haven’t essentially been pressured to tug out of the competition. For example, after Coronation Road actress Tina O’Brien was unable to carry out after coming down with chickenpox in 2010, she was given a bye into the following week.

Nonetheless, any contestant that checks optimistic for coronavirus in the course of the 2020 contest will likely be robotically eradicated from the competition.

“Sadly should you obtain a optimistic take a look at, which means you wouldn’t be capable of proceed within the competitors,” govt producer Sarah James beforehand instructed RadioTimes.com.

“Clearly with authorities tips, should you obtain a optimistic take a look at you must isolate for 2 weeks and that will sadly rule them out of the present.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who will likely be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel, however it might be secure to imagine the 2019 panel will likely be again.

With that being mentioned, we will count on to see Shirley Ballas resume her function as Head Choose. She’s going to in all probability be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged because the very starting.

Final 12 months, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it seems like she will likely be going nowhere.

A few instances a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are prone to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally prone to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, the Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the identical, in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us look ahead to – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their baggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s presently unknown whether or not it will change on account of the pandemic, however we’ve already heard rumours that Blackpool Week could possibly be axed to assist with social distancing tips – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Who received Strictly Come Dancing final 12 months?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra shocked by the proficient celebrities.

Final 12 months was no completely different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled associate, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to substitute Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Strictly Come Dancing reside exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.