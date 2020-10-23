Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Start date, contestants and latest news

The Strictly Come Dancing stay reveals are effectively and actually upon us!

This yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up shall be waltzing onto the dance ground together with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals on October twenty fourth.

Strictly has launched the songs and dances for week one for all contestants, and it’s wanting prefer it’s going to be a smashing begin to the 18th collection.

Taking over the Glitterball for the second time is Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing. Jamie needed to pull out of the competitors final yr on account of a leg damage, however he’s again and needs to win the trophy after his substitute Kelvin Fletcher gained the seventeenth collection.

Jamie hoped to be partnered with Oti Mabuse once more, however as a substitute he’ll be doing the cha cha to Assume About Issues by Daði Freyr together with Karen Hauer.

He’s up in opposition to EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who has mentioned her “hips don’t lie” and has bought among the contestants (ahem, HRVY) feeling slightly anxious.

Additionally within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is boxer Nicola Adams, former NFL star Jason Bell, The Needed’s Max George, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, who has had numerous recommendation from her co-stars.

As viewers of the opening episode noticed, new social distancing tips has meant it’s potential for Strictly to go forward as regular, however with no Strictly viewers.

There are additionally just a few different tweaks to the present’s format, together with the necessity for judges for sit two metres aside (see extra on that beneath).

So with skilled dancer is every movie star paired with? And the way will this yr’s present differ from earlier contests? Right here’s every thing you might want to know in regards to the 18th collection of Strictly Come Dancing.

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

The Strictly Come Dancing stay reveals will kick off on BBC One on Saturday October twenty fourth at 7:25pm.

#Strictly Week One is full to the brim with absolute bops! ???????? See the complete listing of our {couples}’ very first routines ???? https://t.co/0vhFF2fQWF pic.twitter.com/MzSuaXbGV0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 21, 2020

It was confirmed by head choose Shirley Ballas that the present will miss its ordinary begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October and proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

That signifies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a big discount from the standard 13.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is now full, with all 12 dancers confirmed to participate.

There are fewer celebrities this yr because of the shorter run time, however the confirmed contestants are:

All eyes had been on Jamie Laing after he pulled out of the competitors early final yr. Through the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his house was crammed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star has now been confirmed for the 18th collection, and he’s hoping to make this one successful!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he mentioned: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The rationale I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final yr was make her much more disenchanted. Let’s change that this yr, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams shall be a part of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She mentioned: “I additionally needed to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

Karen Hauer beforehand steered she wish to be in a same-sex couple. She informed The Solar on Sunday: “It’s a stupendous solution to showcase emotion on stage and I’d undoubtedly love to do it. I’ve danced with girls so much over time, so I really feel very comfy about it.”

Talking to press, together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir lately revealed the warning Susanna Reid has given her forward of the dancing present.

She mentioned: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a extremely wise tone, ‘Ranvir you don’t have any thought what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any thought and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

BBC

Equally, politician Jacqui Smith – who can also be within the 2020 line-up – has been searching for recommendation from a former contestant.

Jacqui Smith revealed the information her pal and fellow politician Ed Balls has given her as she takes on the Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings

Listed below are which skilled dancers this yr’s celebrities are paired up with…

Jamie Laing is paired with Karen Hauer

HRVY is paired with Janette Manrara

Jacqui Smith is paired with Anton du Beke

Maisie Smith is paired with Gorka Márquez

JJ Chalmers is paired with Amy Dowden

Invoice Bailey is paired with Oti Mabuse

Nicola Adams is paired with Katya Jones

Clara Amfo is paired with Clara Amfo

Ranvir Singh is paired with Ranvir Singh

Max George is paired with Dianne Buswell

Jason Bell is paired with Luba Mushtuk

Caroline Quentin is paired with Johannes Radebe

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals shall be this yr. Surprisingly, there’s been a few large names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s presently unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the forged as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they needed to isolate in a single large bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there was additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities to be able to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts will be capable to have shut contact routines, that means no dances shall be off-limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “a whole lot of work” being accomplished behind the scenes to make the present potential.

She informed The Occasions: “We’re how that may work. May you quarantine individuals? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s a whole lot of work being accomplished. It’s a giant process.”

And with the brand new modifications, it sounds prefer it’s lastly coming to life. We will’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

No. Effectively, probably not. Earlier this yr, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be collaborating on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical method he normally does.

It has now been confirmed that Bruno shall be absent from the stay panel, nevertheless, he’ll nonetheless play an element within the present.

What meaning is that he shall be absent from the Saturday night time stay reveals as he presently resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between nations as he has accomplished earlier than.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be fully Bruno-less this yr. We’ve been informed by the BBC he shall be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the perfect news of all? Strictly are presently planning on his return in direction of the top of the present. All is just not misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the traces of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

How will the present be completely different this yr?

Reviews have steered this yr’s present shall be slightly completely different to earlier years, with numerous tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

No viewers

Based on The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it will be “not possible to securely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply mentioned: “The present plan is not any viewers, which is able to inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the power within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a distinct depth and stress.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it is going to be not possible to securely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“The whole lot when it comes to individuals is being scaled again dramatically. There shall be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to manage. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

Dave Arch’s Band

A fab-u-lous stalwart of Strictly Come Dancing’s a few years, the Dave Arch’s Band WILL be showing on this yr’s present. Nevertheless, they’ll be fewer musicians within the studio than beforehand.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Strictly government producer Sarah James mentioned: “There’ll in fact be some variations. We aren’t capable of match the entire band within the pit, so a few of them will file through the week. However Dave shall be there, the singers shall be there, and just a few different key members shall be there.”

Fewer celebrities

Strictly followers could have observed that fairly than waltzing onto the TV schedules in September, this yr’s competitors is beginning a month later. That’s as a result of the 2020 contest options fewer celebrities.

Whereas the 2019 collection noticed 15 celebrities battle for the glitterball trophy, this collection (the present’s 18th) will solely function 12 contestants.

The post-dance interviews

Bear in mind how after dealing with the judges’ critiques contestants would swan up the steps to be greeted by their fellow celebs within the ‘Clauditorium’? That isn’t occurring this yr.

As a result of social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time shall be permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants might be eradicated in the event that they take a look at constructive for coronavirus

In earlier years, contestants who fall sick haven’t essentially been compelled to tug out of the competition. For example, after Coronation Avenue actress Tina O’Brien was unable to carry out after coming down with chickenpox in 2010, she was given a bye into the subsequent week.

Nevertheless, any contestant that exams constructive for coronavirus through the 2020 contest shall be robotically eradicated from the competition.

“Sadly for those who obtain a constructive take a look at, meaning you wouldn’t be capable to proceed within the competitors,” government producer Sarah James beforehand informed RadioTimes.com.

“Clearly with authorities tips, for those who obtain a constructive take a look at you must isolate for 2 weeks and that may sadly rule them out of the present.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who shall be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel, however it will be protected to imagine the 2019 panel shall be again.

With that being mentioned, we are able to anticipate to see Shirley Ballas resume her function as Head Decide. She is going to in all probability be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged for the reason that very starting.

Final yr, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it seems like she shall be going nowhere.

A few instances a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are more likely to return to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally more likely to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, the Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the identical, in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us stay up for – Blackpool – the place the forged and crew pack their baggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s presently unknown whether or not it will change on account of the pandemic, however we’ve already heard rumours that Blackpool Week might be axed to assist with social distancing tips – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra stunned by the proficient celebrities.

Final yr was no completely different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled accomplice, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Learn extra about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing stay reveals begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, try our TV Information.