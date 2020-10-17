Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Start date, contestants and latest news

It’s official: Strictly Come Dancing is again, and it’s solely going to get larger and higher from right here on.

This yr’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up are all set to waltz onto the dance ground for the 18th collection of the BBC One present because the launch present kicks off on October seventeenth.

RadioTimes.com understands the brand new social distancing tips – which occurred from July 4th, permitting one-metre distancing and folks from two households to satisfy – has meant it’s potential for Strictly to go forward as regular, however with no Strictly viewers.

Newly-released preview pictures of the present additionally reveal that the present’s judges will likely be pressured to take a seat two metres aside – and on completely different desks!

One of many contestants this yr, Jamie, has admitted he’s feeling the stress from Kelvin Fletcher’s win final yr, and he’s hoping being partnered with Oti Mabuse will assist him get to the finals.

They’ll be joined by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who has mentioned her “hips don’t lie” and has received a few of the contestants (ahem, HRVY) feeling a bit of frightened.

Additionally within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is boxer Nicola Adams, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, who has had a number of recommendation from her co-stars.

This yr’s celebs will discover out which Strictly Come Dancing professionals they’ll be partnered with and we’ll get to see them in motion collectively on October twenty fourth when the dwell reveals air.

Taking over the much-coveted Glitterball this yr is comic Invoice Bailey, and returning star Jamie Laing, who is keen to remain within the competitors after having to drop out final yr on account of a leg damage.

So how will Strictly go forward this yr? We check out when Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 18th collection.

When does Strictly Come Dancing begin?

It’s so shut! The Strictly Come Dancing launch present kicks off on BBC on seventeenth October, adopted by the dwell reveals on twenty fourth October – ending on nineteenth December.

Followers will likely be happy to see the BBC One present again as we all know it, with only some minor modifications.

It was confirmed by head choose Shirley Ballas that the present will miss its regular begin date in September for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October and proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

That signifies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the standard 13, with the particular Halloween and Blackpool episodes, each airing throughout the first month.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up is now full, with all 12 dancers confirmed to participate.

There are fewer celebrities this yr as a result of shorter run time, however the confirmed contestants are:

All eyes have been on Jamie Laing after he pulled out of the competitors early final yr. In the course of the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his area was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star has now been confirmed for the 18th collection, and he’s hoping to make this one successful!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he mentioned: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final yr was make her much more disillusioned. Let’s change that this yr, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams will likely be a part of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She mentioned: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Karen Hauer beforehand steered she want to be in a same-sex couple. She informed The Solar on Sunday: “It’s a ravishing strategy to showcase emotion on stage and I’d positively love to do it. I’ve danced with ladies so much through the years, so I really feel very comfy about it.”

Talking to press, together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir just lately revealed the warning Susanna Reid has given her forward of the dancing present.

She mentioned: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a very wise tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You don’t have any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

BBC

Equally, politician Jacqui Smith – who can be within the 2020 line-up – has been looking for recommendation from a former contestant.

Jacqui Smith revealed the ideas her pal and fellow politician Ed Balls has given her as she takes on the Glitterball.

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals will likely be this yr. Surprisingly, there’s been a few huge names lacking following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure. It’s at present unknown whether or not they are going to be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the forged as one of many skilled backing dancers, who will participate within the group performances solely.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Neil Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they needed to isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there was additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities with a purpose to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts will be capable to have shut contact routines, which means no dances will likely be off limits – hooray!

The BBC’s Charlotte Moore beforehand revealed that there was “lots of work” being performed behind the scenes to make the present potential.

She informed The Instances: “We’re how that might work. May you quarantine folks? Can we take a look at everybody earlier than filming? There’s lots of work being performed. It’s a giant process.”

And with the brand new modifications, it sounds prefer it’s lastly coming to life. We are able to’t wait!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Nicely, probably not. Earlier this yr, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be participating on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical means he normally does.

It has now been confirmed that Bruno will likely be absent from the dwell panel, nevertheless, he’ll nonetheless play an element within the present.

What meaning is that he will likely be absent from the Saturday evening dwell reveals as he at present resides in America and the journey restrictions in place imply he couldn’t pop between international locations as he has performed earlier than.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply we’ll be fully Bruno-less this yr. We’ve been informed by the BBC he will likely be Zooming in for a chat on a Sunday night for the outcomes present.

And the perfect news of all? Strictly are at present planning on his return in the direction of the top of the present. All will not be misplaced!

However will Bruno get replaced? Although no official announcement has been made, we’ve had rumours alongside the traces of Cheryl and Stacey Dooley.

How will the present be completely different this yr?

Stories have steered this yr’s present will likely be a bit of completely different to earlier years, with a number of tweaks being made to make sure the present goes forward safely.

No viewers

Based on The Solar, this features a virtually empty ballroom, with a supply claiming that it could be “not possible to securely socially distance viewers members” within the studio.

The supply mentioned: “The present plan isn’t any viewers, which can inevitably have an effect on the present. They’re the vitality within the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a coaching room. It’s a special depth and stress.

“However Elstree is a really cosy set-up, the place it will likely be not possible to securely socially distance viewers members. So for now, with the present guidelines, it’s a ‘no’ to anybody watching.

“Every little thing when it comes to folks is being scaled again dramatically. There will likely be much less safety as a result of there’s no viewers to regulate. Anybody deemed non-essential is a goner.”

Dave Arch’s Band

A fab-u-lous stalwart of Strictly Come Dancing’s a few years, the Dave Arch’s Band WILL be showing on this yr’s present. Nevertheless, they’ll be fewer musicians within the studio than beforehand.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Strictly govt producer Sarah James mentioned: “There’ll after all be some variations. We aren’t in a position to match the entire band within the pit, so a few of them will file in the course of the week. However Dave will likely be there, the singers will likely be there, and a number of different key members will likely be there.”

Fewer celebrities

Strictly followers could have observed that fairly than waltzing onto the TV schedules in September, this yr’s competitors is beginning a month later. That’s as a result of the 2020 contest options fewer celebrities.

Whereas the 2019 collection noticed 15 celebrities battle for the glitterball trophy, this collection (the present’s 18th) will solely function 12 contestants.

The post-dance interviews

Bear in mind how after going through the judges’ critiques contestants would swan up the steps to be greeted by their fellow celebs within the ‘Clauditorium’? That isn’t taking place this yr.

As a consequence of social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time will likely be permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants might be eradicated in the event that they take a look at optimistic for coronavirus

In earlier years, contestants who fall in poor health haven’t essentially been pressured to tug out of the competition. As an example, after Coronation Avenue actress Tina O’Brien was unable to carry out after coming down with chickenpox in 2010, she was given a bye into the following week.

Nevertheless, any contestant that exams optimistic for coronavirus in the course of the 2020 contest will likely be routinely eradicated from the competition.

“Sadly in case you obtain a optimistic take a look at, meaning you wouldn’t be capable to proceed within the competitors,” govt producer Sarah James beforehand informed RadioTimes.com.

“Clearly with authorities tips, in case you obtain a optimistic take a look at you must isolate for 2 weeks and that might sadly rule them out of the present.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

There hasn’t but been any official phrase on who will likely be a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel, however it could be protected to imagine the 2019 panel will likely be again.

With that being mentioned, we will count on to see Shirley Ballas resume her function as Head Decide. She’s going to in all probability be joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who’ve judged because the very starting.

Final yr, Motsi Mabuse joined the judging line-up and after making her mark, it appears like she will likely be going nowhere.

A few occasions a season, Bruno has been changed by Alfonso Ribeiro whereas he fulfils different duties within the States.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are more likely to return to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally more likely to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

The place will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, the Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the identical, in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us stay up for – Blackpool – the place the forged and crew pack their luggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

It’s at present unknown whether or not this can change on account of the pandemic, however now we have already heard rumours that Blackpool Week might be axed to help with social distancing tips – although as of August 2020, Blackpool will nonetheless be going forward.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra stunned by the gifted celebrities.

Final yr was no completely different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled companion, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Learn extra about Strictly Come Dancing

