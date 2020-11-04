Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Start time, contestants and latest news

The competitors is actually on on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the weekend, the present despatched residence its first contestant, and now the remaining celebrities within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up will return to the dance flooring and battle it out as soon as once more.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have now been revealed for week three, and it’s trying prefer it’s going to be a reasonably thrilling present for Film Week, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones doing an upbeat Jive to John Travolta’s Greased Lightnin’.

This weekend will look a bit of totally different, nevertheless, as Strictly Come Dancing are to scrap the dwell studio viewers amid lockdown.

A discover on the BBC’s studio viewers web site reads: “In gentle of the brand new lockdown measures which take impact in England from Thursday 5 November, we’re unhappy to announce that we gained’t be capable of have a dwell studio viewers for Strictly Come Dancing throughout November. Ticket holders have been notified.”

Because the nation goes right into a second lockdown on Thursday fifth November, all eyes are on one factor: will Strictly proceed within the wake of the brand new restrictions? Although no official announcement has been made but, it’s enterprise as standard for our stars who can be desirous to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges with their performances.

HRVY and Maisie Smith topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard within the first two weeks, each scoring 49 for his or her efforts.

And former contestant Jacqui Smith has revealed who she thinks will win Strictly this yr.

In order the competitors continues, right here’s your important information to Strictly Come Dancing.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on?



Film Week will kickstart on BBC One on Saturday seventh November at 7:25pm.

The outcomes present will air on Sunday eighth November at 7:25pm.

Strictly Come Dancing begin date

The Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits kicked off on BBC One on Saturday October twenty fourth.

The 2020 collection missed its unique begin date as a result of affect of the pandemic. It can proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

That implies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the same old 13.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

There are fewer celebrities within the Strictly line-up this yr as a result of shorter run time, however the 12 confirmed contestants are:

All eyes have been on Jamie Laing after he pulled out of the competitors early final yr. Through the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his area was stuffed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star is now hoping to make this one a hit!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he mentioned: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The rationale I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final yr was make her much more disenchanted. Let’s change that this yr, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams is part of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing along with her skilled accomplice Katya Jones.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She mentioned: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s superb to be part of the motion for change, variety and breaking boundaries within the leisure business.”

Talking to press, together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir just lately revealed the warning Susanna Reid has given her forward of the dancing present.

She mentioned: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a very smart tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any concept and it’s like a whirlwind’.”

Equally, politician Jacqui Smith – who can also be within the 2020 line-up – has been looking for recommendation from a former contestant.

Jacqui Smith revealed the information her pal and fellow politician Ed Balls has given her as she takes on the Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings

Listed here are which skilled dancers this yr’s celebrities are paired up with:

Jamie Laing is paired with Karen Hauer

HRVY is paired with Janette Manrara

Jacqui Smith is paired with Anton du Beke – OUT

Maisie Smith is paired with Gorka Márquez

JJ Chalmers is paired with Amy Dowden

Invoice Bailey is paired with Oti Mabuse

Nicola Adams is paired with Katya Jones

Clara Amfo is paired with Clara Amfo

Ranvir Singh is paired with Ranvir Singh

Max George is paired with Dianne Buswell

Jason Bell is paired with Luba Mushtuk

Caroline Quentin is paired with Johannes Radebe

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

There are a few massive names absent from the record of execs this yr following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure.

Nevertheless, Gorka Marquez is now again in the principle solid, having been left and not using a superstar accomplice final yr. He’s been paired up with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they needed to isolate in a single massive bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there was additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities with a purpose to create extra isolation bubbles.

Because of this, acts are capable of have shut contact routines, which means no dances can be off-limits – hooray!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Why isn’t Bruno on Strictly? Is a query many have been asking because the 18th collection aired.

Through the first dwell exhibits, Bruno was noticeably absent from the panel as Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas sat on the socially distanced desks.

Properly, Bruno hasn’t left Strictly. Nevertheless, he gained’t bodily be within the studio for this yr’s present.

Earlier this yr, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be collaborating on this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical manner he often does.

Bruno Tonioli is be absent from the Strictly panel, nevertheless, he’ll nonetheless play an element within the present.

Whereas the US-based star shouldn’t be judging the dwell exhibits (for now, not less than) because of journey restrictions, he shares his ideas on the routines by way of video hyperlink after all of the contestants have carried out on Saturday nights.

And the perfect news of all? Strictly are at the moment planning on his return in the direction of the top of the present. All shouldn’t be misplaced!

How will the present be totally different this yr?

Numerous tweaks have been made to Strictly Come Dancing with a purpose to make sure the present goes forward safely.

Socially-distanced viewers

There’s a a lot smaller viewers within the studio for the time being, all of whom are sporting masks and seated in socially distanced method.

Dave Arch’s Band

A fab-u-lous stalwart of Strictly Come Dancing’s a few years, the Dave Arch’s Band are showing on this yr’s present. Nevertheless, there are fewer musicians within the studio than beforehand.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Strictly govt producer Sarah James mentioned: “There’ll in fact be some variations. We aren’t capable of match the entire band within the pit, so a few of them will document through the week. However Dave can be there, the singers can be there, and just a few different key members can be there.”

Fewer celebrities

Strictly followers might have observed that relatively than waltzing onto the TV schedules in September, this yr’s competitors began a month later. That’s as a result of the 2020 contest options fewer celebrities.

Whereas the 2019 collection noticed 15 celebrities battle for the glitterball trophy, this collection (the present’s 18th) options solely 12 contestants.

The post-dance interviews

Keep in mind how after going through the judges’ critiques contestants would swan up the steps to be greeted by their fellow celebs within the ‘Clauditorium’? That isn’t taking place this yr.

On account of social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time are permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants could possibly be eradicated in the event that they take a look at constructive for coronavirus

In earlier years, contestants who fall ailing haven’t essentially been pressured to drag out of the competition. As an illustration, after Coronation Road actress Tina O’Brien was unable to carry out after coming down with chickenpox in 2010, she was given a bye into the following week.

Nevertheless, any contestant that exams constructive for coronavirus through the 2020 contest can be robotically eradicated from the competition.

“Sadly if you happen to obtain a constructive take a look at, which means you wouldn’t be capable of proceed within the competitors,” govt producer Sarah James beforehand advised RadioTimes.com.

“Clearly with authorities tips, if you happen to obtain a constructive take a look at it’s important to isolate for 2 weeks and that might sadly rule them out of the present.”

Learn extra in regards to the Strictly Come Dancing COVID adjustments.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel from 2019 is again, albeit with out Bruno Tonioli.

Shirley Ballas has resumed her function as Head Choose. She is joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, who turned a part of the judging line-up final yr.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman again on the forefront to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal have additionally returned to current spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

The place is Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, the Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the identical, in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us stay up for – Blackpool – the place the solid and crew pack their baggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

Sadly, nevertheless, Blackpool Week has needed to be dropped this yr as a result of pandemic, which means we gained’t be seeing the line-up take to the enduring Blackpool Tower Ballroom flooring.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final yr?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra stunned by the proficient celebrities.

Final yr was no totally different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled accomplice, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to exchange Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

