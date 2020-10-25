Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Start time, contestants and latest news

The time has lastly come for the eagerly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing 2020 to get underway.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up of celebrities took to the dance ground for his or her first official routines with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, having been partnered up in a pre-recorded launch present final weekend.

The sequinned-spectacular got here again with a bang as HRVY topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard along with his energetic Jive, which earned him the primary 9 of the collection from choose Motsi Mabuse.

Maisie Smith additionally impressed the judges together with her Samba, however the different finish of the leaderboard noticed just a few underwhelming scores too.

Jacqui Smith discovered herself backside of the desk following her Foxtrot, whereas Jamie Laing struggled to impress along with his Cha Cha.

Because the collection progresses in the direction of its second week and the primary elimination, right here’s every part you must know concerning the Strictly line-up of contestants, professionals, judges and how this 12 months will look totally different to the earlier ones.

Strictly Come Dancing begin date

The Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits kicked off on BBC One on Saturday October twenty fourth.

The 2020 collection missed its unique begin date for a later premiere on Saturday twenty fourth October because of the influence of the pandemic. It should proceed till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

That signifies that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a major discount from the standard 13.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants

There are fewer celebrities within the Strictly line-up this 12 months because of the shorter run time, however the 12 confirmed contestants are:

All eyes have been on Jamie Laing after he pulled out of the competitors early final 12 months. In the course of the 2019 launch present, he injured himself and needed to withdraw from the present.

Though his area was crammed by Kelvin Fletcher, many suspected he’d be given one other shot on the present.

The Made In Chelsea star is now hoping to make this one a hit!

Talking of his Strictly signing, he stated: “Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance.”

He added: “The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final 12 months was make her much more disillusioned. Let’s change that this 12 months, can’t wait!!”

Former boxer Nicola Adams is be a part of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing together with her skilled companion Katya Jones.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news, after she was introduced because the sixth celeb to hitch the present.

She stated: “I additionally wished to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the primary ever all female-pairing; and it’s wonderful to be part of the motion for change, range and breaking boundaries within the leisure trade.”

Chatting with press, together with RadioTimes.com, Ranvir lately revealed the warning Susanna Reid has given her forward of the dancing present.

She stated: “Susanna retains saying to me in like a very wise tone, ‘Ranvir you haven’t any concept what’s about to occur.’ She’s like, ‘You haven’t any concept and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

BBC

Equally, politician Jacqui Smith – who can be within the 2020 line-up – has been in search of recommendation from a former contestant.

Jacqui Smith revealed the guidelines her pal and fellow politician Ed Balls has given her as she takes on the Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings

Listed here are which skilled dancers this 12 months’s celebrities are paired up with:

Jamie Laing is paired with Karen Hauer

HRVY is paired with Janette Manrara

Jacqui Smith is paired with Anton du Beke

Maisie Smith is paired with Gorka Márquez

JJ Chalmers is paired with Amy Dowden

Invoice Bailey is paired with Oti Mabuse

Nicola Adams is paired with Katya Jones

Clara Amfo is paired with Clara Amfo

Ranvir Singh is paired with Ranvir Singh

Max George is paired with Dianne Buswell

Jason Bell is paired with Luba Mushtuk

Caroline Quentin is paired with Johannes Radebe

Who’re the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

There are a few huge names absent from the checklist of execs this 12 months following Kevin Clifton’s exit and AJ Pritchard’s last-minute departure.

Nonetheless, Gorka Marquez is now again in the principle forged, having been left and not using a superstar companion final 12 months. He’s been paired up with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

This 12 months, the professionals are as follows:

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances – to make this occur, they needed to isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

After that, there was additional isolation with the professionals and the celebrities in an effort to create extra isolation bubbles.

On account of this, acts are in a position to have shut contact routines, which means no dances might be off-limits – hooray!

Is Bruno leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

No. Nicely, probably not. Earlier this 12 months, it was revealed Bruno Tonioli wouldn’t be collaborating on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing in the identical manner he often does.

Bruno Tonioli is be absent from the Strictly panel, nonetheless, he’ll nonetheless play a component within the present.

Whereas the US-based star is just not judging the dwell exhibits (for now, no less than) on account of journey restrictions, he shares his ideas on the routines by way of video hyperlink after all of the contestants have carried out on Saturday nights.

And the perfect news of all? Strictly are presently planning on his return in the direction of the tip of the present. All is just not misplaced!

How will the present be totally different this 12 months?

Plenty of tweaks have been made to Strictly Come Dancing in an effort to make sure the present goes forward safely.

Socially-distanced viewers

There’s a a lot smaller viewers within the studio in the mean time, all of whom are carrying masks and seated in socially distanced method.

Dave Arch’s Band

A fab-u-lous stalwart of Strictly Come Dancing’s a few years, the Dave Arch’s Band are showing on this 12 months’s present. Nonetheless, there are fewer musicians within the studio than beforehand.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Strictly govt producer Sarah James stated: “There’ll in fact be some variations. We aren’t in a position to match the entire band within the pit, so a few of them will file through the week. However Dave might be there, the singers might be there, and just a few different key members might be there.”

Fewer celebrities

Strictly followers could have seen that somewhat than waltzing onto the TV schedules in September, this 12 months’s competitors began a month later. That’s as a result of the 2020 contest options fewer celebrities.

Whereas the 2019 collection noticed 15 celebrities battle for the glitterball trophy, this collection (the present’s 18th) options solely 12 contestants.

The post-dance interviews

Bear in mind how after dealing with the judges’ critiques contestants would swan up the steps to be greeted by their fellow celebs within the ‘Clauditorium’? That isn’t taking place this 12 months.

Resulting from social distancing necessities, just one couple at a time are permitted on this space to be interviewed by Claudia Winkleman.

Contestants could possibly be eradicated in the event that they check optimistic for coronavirus

In earlier years, contestants who fall unwell haven’t essentially been compelled to tug out of the competition. For example, after Coronation Avenue actress Tina O’Brien was unable to carry out after coming down with chickenpox in 2010, she was given a bye into the following week.

Nonetheless, any contestant that checks optimistic for coronavirus through the 2020 contest might be routinely eradicated from the competition.

“Sadly should you obtain a optimistic check, meaning you wouldn’t be capable to proceed within the competitors,” govt producer Sarah James beforehand advised RadioTimes.com.

“Clearly with authorities pointers, should you obtain a optimistic check it’s a must to isolate for 2 weeks and that may sadly rule them out of the present.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges panel from 2019 is again, albeit with out Bruno Tonioli.

Shirley Ballas has resumed her position as Head Choose. She is joined by Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, who grew to become a part of the judging line-up final 12 months.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman again on the forefront to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal have additionally returned to current spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

The place is Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be filmed?

Since 2013, the Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the identical, in Elstree Studios, following the closure of BBC Tv Centre.

There’s one week yearly all of us sit up for – Blackpool – the place the forged and crew pack their baggage and head north to the seaside city for a glitter-filled particular.

Sadly, nonetheless, Blackpool Week has needed to be dropped this 12 months because of the pandemic, which means we gained’t be seeing the line-up take to the enduring Blackpool Tower Ballroom ground.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing final 12 months?

There was a whopping 17 Strictly Come Dancing winners, and yearly we get extra and extra shocked by the gifted celebrities.

Final 12 months was no totally different, as Kelvin Fletcher stormed to victory with skilled companion, Motsi Mabuse. The previous Emmerdale star needed to substitute Jamie Laing final minute and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Strictly Come Dancing dwell exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth.