Strictly Come Dancing 2020 to unveil first three celebs on The One Show tonight

The wait is lastly over! Strictly Come Dancing will reveal the first three celebs collaborating within the 2020 collection later this night.

In a tweet revealed from the BBC Strictly account, the broadcaster revealed that three of the well-known faces who’ll make up this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up can be introduced on The One Show at 7pm right this moment.

The scheduled announcement follows experiences that Males Having Badly’s Caroline Quentin, comic Invoice Bailey and The Needed’s Max George have signed up for the present.

????It is occurring! Meet the first three celebrities of #Strictly 2020 TONIGHT! @BBCTheOneShow 7pm ???? pic.twitter.com/4M3P7mf037 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 1, 2020

In accordance to The Solar, the three have signed on to seem within the 2020 collection, which has undergone numerous modifications so as to be compliant with COVID-19 rules.

The upcoming collection is ready to be shorter due to a delayed begin date and can function a lowered celeb line-up, whereas skilled dancers and contestants can be required to keep inside ‘isolation bubbles‘ and the studio viewers is being scrapped.

This 12 months’s judging panel will even look completely different, as Bruno Tonioli is unable to seem in-person for the upcoming collection, nonetheless he might be set to seem just about.

Varied celebs are rumoured to that includes within the line-up for Strictly’s 2020 collection, which is able to reportedly start on Saturday 24th October, together with actress Sarah Hadland, Radio DJ Maya Jama and actuality star Jamie Laing, who was pressured to drop out final 12 months after struggling an harm in the course of the launch present.

In August, the BBC’s Leisure Controller Kate Phillips gave an replace on this 12 months’s line-up, saying that the total checklist of celebs collaborating could be introduced on the finish of the month.

“I believe will probably be fairly particular this collection. I believe there can be heightened feelings at half, I believe loads of the dances may have actual poignancy, the professionals have all been isolating collectively for the final couple of weeks, so they’re now rehearsing collectively the massive dance numbers,” she mentioned.