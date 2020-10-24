Strictly Come Dancing 2020 | Where is Bruno Tonioli?

With Strictly Come Dancing getting underway for actual with the primary reside present tonight, some followers are left lacking the beloved Bruno Tonioli.

As a substitute of being a panel of 4, the Strictly Come Dancing judges are a person down, with Bruno having to overlook the reside exhibits in the meanwhile.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood are holding down the fort in his absence, however why have the (decreased) Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up of celebrities been left with out Bruno’s inimitable suggestions?

Right here’s every part you’ll want to learn about why Bruno isn’t on Strictly tonight.

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly this yr?

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bruno Tonioli is caught within the US, the place he acts as a decide on Dancing with the Stars (Strictly’s American cousin), the brand new collection of which is on account of start this September.

In earlier years, Tonioli has been in a position to fly between nations to movie each Dancing with the Stars and Strictly on totally different days, nevertheless on account of COVID-19, that doesn’t appear potential this yr.

In an announcement, Bruno mentioned: “I completely adore being a part of Strictly and may’t wait to see what unbelievable dancing this yr has in retailer! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, however I’m excited to be concerned as a lot as I probably can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Chatting with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain forward of the primary reside present, the dancer and choreographer defined he’ll be showing on the outcomes present through video hyperlink every week.

“I’ll watch the present after which we’ll do a phase which shall be proven on the outcomes present – it’s like one other view,” he mentioned.

“It wouldn’t be proper for me to intervene within the judging course of as a result of I’m not there. There’s stuff you see after they’re 8ft away from you. Craig [Revel Horwood], Shirley [Ballas], Motsi [Mabuse] know precisely what they’re doing.

“[It will be] my standpoint, total, stating this and that. I’m glad that I’m in a position to do it.”

Will Bruno Tonioli be on Strictly in any respect this yr?

Not in individual, no. Nonetheless, he has promised to be concerned just about and plans to return to the present full time in direction of the tip of the season if potential.

The BBC confirmed: “Bruno shall be protecting an in depth eye on the collection all through the run and shall be concerned remotely within the Sunday evening Outcomes present every week, from throughout the pond.’

“Plus, Bruno shall be making his grand return to the present full time in direction of the tip of the collection,” the broadcaster added.

Head Strictly decide Shirley Ballas earlier mentioned that she thought Tonioli would attempt to seem in each episode. “All I can say is, I’ve identified Bruno 11 years. If there is a approach to fly backwards and forwards, he’ll discover the way in which,” she mentioned at this yr’s TV BAFTA awards.

Who will change Bruno Tonioli on Strictly?

Varied celebs and different potential contenders are lining as much as fill Bruno’s place on the judging panel this collection, with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and Dancing with the Stars Australia runner-up Courtney Act expressing curiosity in taking the function.

“Somebody mentioned to me that they’re searching for a brand new decide on Strictly and I used to be like, ‘Hey – signal me up!’” she informed RadioTimes.com.

Different well-known faces tipped to be Bruno Tonioli’s alternative embrace 2018 winner Stacey Dooley, ex-professional James Jordan, long-running professional Anton Du Beke, ex-judge Arlene Phillips and even The Best Dancer’s Cheryl Cole.

Nonetheless, Craig Revel Horwood isn’t too certain in regards to the final selection, commenting on the rumours in July: “Cheryl. Pretty woman, however I don’t suppose it would occur.”

In actual fact, the long-standing Strictly decide urged another choice which entails a collection of rotating visitors within the chair.

“They could throw visitor judges in for enjoyable,” he informed the Each day Star. “Then when every part’s again to regular, Bruno could make his triumphant return!”

Strictly has seen varied superstar visitors take to the panel with Dancing With the Stars US winners Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Gray and Donny Osmond filling in for absentee judges. Perhaps we’ll see considered one of them return to take Bruno’s place this collection?