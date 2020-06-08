Strictly Come Dancing 2020: “Worst-case scenario celebs will have to quarantine”

The Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly drawn up a number of worst-case-scenarios for the upcoming collection, and are actually trying to guide celebs who could be away from house for lengthy stretches within the occasion of a quarantine.

BBC producers are mentioned to be eager to signal celeb contestants who don’t have younger kids and dependants, with the hope that this will minimise the chance of contestants “getting chilly ft” and pulling out, a supply informed The Solar.

“The workforce at Strictly have plans A, B and C — every corresponding to the extent of threat,” the supply mentioned. “One measure being checked out is reserving stars who don’t have younger dependents. If there’s a worst-case scenario and the celebs have to quarantine earlier than and throughout the collection, it might imply weeks away from their kids.

“They need to minimise the chance of anybody who’s booked getting chilly ft on the considered having to be away from house for such a very long time.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for remark.

Celebrities already rumoured to be participating on this 12 months’s collection embrace actress Michelle Keegan and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who final 12 months was compelled to drop out of the competitors following a foot harm – inadvertently paving the way in which for his substitute and the eventual Strictly 2019 winner, Kelvin Fletcher.