Strictly Come Dancing: 7 contestants who were robbed of the glitterball

Overlook Oscars and BAFTAs, a Strictly glitterball is one of the most valuable objects yow will discover on a celeb mantlepiece.

However in spite of everything the blood, sweat and tears of coaching, only a few contestants get the probability to take dwelling the trophy. Right here’s our spherical up of the stars who ought to have left the dancefloor with some swag…

Ashley Roberts

Pussycat Doll Ashley and associate Pasha Kovalev are the most profitable couple in Strictly historical past, racking up the most 10s and producing some jaw-dropping routines. However they only couldn’t get the public on aspect. With many believing Ashley had an excessive amount of earlier dance expertise, she ended up in the dance-off thrice and misplaced out in the 2018 last to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Colin Jackson

Each Strictly fan is aware of that the showdance adjustments every little thing. There’s no higher instance than the second Colin took to the ground along with his associate Erin Boag again in the sequence two last, to carry out a weird routine with life-size puppets. It was an over-ambitious, conceptual routine that paled compared to Darren Gough’s conventional sparkly showstopper. A threat that misplaced Colin the glitterball.

Rachel Stevens

S Membership 7 star Rachel was one other showdance sufferer. Whereas her freestyle routine with associate Vincent Simone was glorious, no person can compete with Tom Chambers faucet dancing throughout the ground in a tux. His old-fashioned razzmatazz stole the glitterball from underneath Rachel’s nostril.

Danny Mac

Whereas we beloved watching Ore Oduba’s journey to victory in 2016, we nonetheless can’t consider Danny Mac stepped away from Strictly and not using a trophy. He and Oti Mabuse were dancefloor dynamite, and it was usually troublesome to inform which of them was the skilled. They need to have gained awards for that samba alone…

Will Bayley

Kelvin Fletcher was a worthy winner in 2019, however Paralympian Will Bayley ought to have been in competition. Accidents minimize brief his Strictly expertise, leaving him and associate Janette Manrara gutted. Along with his inspirational story, full dedication to coaching and sensible performances he ought to have made the last at the least.

Ricky Whittle

Lengthy earlier than he starred in American Gods, Ricky made the Strictly last with standard professional Natalie Lowe. He was undoubtedly a extra gifted dancer than eventual winner Chris Hollins, scoring an ideal 40 for each his quickstep and his showdance. However the judges scores imply nothing when you don’t get the votes…

We beloved every little thing about Kellie’s run on Strictly. The enjoyment she dropped at the dancefloor, her fabulous partnership with Kevin Clifton and that memorable Star Wars-themed Charleston! We’d have beloved to see her elevate the glitterball, however she misplaced out in the last to pop star Jay McGuiness.

