Strictly Come Dancing cancel Halloween special for 2020

There’s many issues Strictly Come Dancing is understood for, and a type of issues is Halloween Week. Every year, the contestants costume up and placed on some very, spooky performances as a part of the competitors.

Sadly for this 12 months, nonetheless, Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants received’t be entering into the Halloween spirit, as Halloween Week has formally been cancelled for 2020.

Strictly’s govt producer Sarah James introduced the information throughout a digital Q&A for the 18th sequence of the present.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, she stated: “We could have Film Week and Musicals Week however we received’t have Halloween Week this 12 months.

“We now have carried out a Halloween group quantity however Halloween would fall on the second week this 12 months and we thought it will be a bit quickly for a themed week.”

James went on to clarify different modifications which were made to the brand new sequence, saying: “As we’d already introduced there’s going to be a shorter run for a couple of totally different causes actually.”

She continued: “The group numbers we’ve recorded forward of the sequence which took a little bit of time, and truly the crew loading within the set has taken longer with all of them having to distance. We’re having a launch present adopted by a nine-week dwell run. There will probably be no elimination on the primary week as per earlier sequence so the primary elimination will probably be in Week Two.”

In addition to these modifications, James hinted at what was being put in place to make up for the lack of Blackpool Week, the place the celeb contestants and the Strictly Come Dancing skilled dancers carry out within the iconic Tower Ballroom.

“Clearly we received’t be capable of go as much as Blackpool this 12 months sadly however we will probably be doing a really special celebration of Blackpool in one of many exhibits,” James stated.

A BBC spokesperson beforehand informed RadioTimes.com that Blackpool Week needed to be cancelled to maintain the manufacturing as protected and socially distant as doable.

“Blackpool is a milestone second in each sequence of Strictly that our viewers, our celebs {and professional} dancers stay up for,” they stated.

“While we’ll be unable to bodily go to Blackpool this sequence, we’ll nonetheless be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this 12 months. You’ll find the complete Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. Should you’re trying for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.