Strictly Come Dancing confirms Dave Arch’s role in 2020 series

Strictly Come Dancing merely wouldn’t be Strictly with out Dave Arch and his fab-u-lous band.

There had been fears for his or her inclusion on the 2020 series following the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing pointers.

However, the BBC has now confirmed there’s in fact a spot for the musical maestros.

Talking forward of the 2020 launch, Strictly Come Dancing govt producer Sarah James advised press together with RadioTimes.com Arch would in fact be current.

“I’m more than happy to say Dave Arch will likely be again. I can’t think about Strictly with out Dave Arch and the band,” she revealed.

“There’ll in fact be some variations. We aren’t capable of match the entire band in the pit, so a few of them will file in the course of the week. However Dave will likely be there, the singers will likely be there, and some different key members will likely be there.”

Arch and The Strictly Come Dancing Band have been a core a part of the present because it’s launch, with Tommy Blaize, Andrea Grant, Lance Ellington and Hayley Sanderson taking over the singing roles in it.

Every week, they transport us to the ballroom with their beautiful renditions of each fashionable and traditional tunes for the Strictly Come Dancing line-up to carry out to.

What’s extra, additionally they accompany the Strictly Come Dancing professionals in the course of the beautiful group dances.

James additionally confirmed extra modifications to the brand new series, which is about to air in October.

Firstly, there are fewer celebrities in the line-up as we put together for a nine-week run of dwell exhibits. She confirmed there will likely be no elimination in week one, which means week two will see the departure of one of many well-known faces.

The celebrities and the professionals have needed to take drastic measures to make sure they aren’t in breach of presidency social distancing pointers.

Both the professional or the celeb must dwell alone in order to type an in depth contact bubble and the launch present will seems to be barely completely different.

James defined: “We’ll nonetheless have a bunch dance with all of the celebrities so everybody may have a bit style of what the celebrities can do however clearly after they dance collectively this received’t be doable this yr, so the celebrities will simply be dancing with their professional companions for that quantity.

“Clearly we are going to nonetheless have group dances, we may have our visitor music act, and the large distinction is we’re going to be pairing up our dancers in VT, not in studio. It’s a bit tougher with distancing, however we’ve bought some unimaginable places for our VTs, so I’m very excited how that may look.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in Autumn. To search out out what else is on in the meantime, try our TV Information.