Strictly Come Dancing confirms fourth special ahead of 2020 launch

Strictly Come Dancing followers will get a fourth dose of Glitterball enjoyable earlier than the delayed 2020 sequence will get underway, the BBC has confirmed.

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch, a one-of special titled Strictly: The Greatest Of The Last will have a good time the finalists and essentially the most iconic, climactic scenes from 17 sequence.

Count on to take a sequin-heavy journey down reminiscence lane to revisit essentially the most unbelievable routines which have made the Strictly finals so spectacular through the years – we predict Jay McGuinness, Ore Oduba and Debbie McGee for starters.

The programme will even characteristic a tribute to 2014 winner Caroline Flack, who died in February of this yr.

