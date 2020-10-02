Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has coronavirus and is self-isolating

A celeb on Strictly Come Dancing 2020, singer and TV presenter HRVY has revealed he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating for 10 days.

The 21-year-old former CBBC presenter tweeted: “hello, wasn’t gonna fear anybody and say something however now the story’s out, i’ve coronavirus, I’m all good, no signs, simply isolating for the following 10 days. already tremendous bored so put together yourselves for my Tik toks.”

hello, wasn’t gonna fear anybody and say something however now the story’s out, i’ve coronavirus, I’m all good, no signs, simply isolating for the following 10 days. already tremendous bored so put together yourselves for my Tik toks — hrvy (@HRVY) October 1, 2020

Assuming HRVY (actual identify Harvey Leigh Cantwell) assessments damaging in 10 days’ time it would depart him with only a fortnight to arrange for the primary stay present, which Shirley Ballas introduced on The One Present will display screen on BBC One on Saturday twenty fourth October.

A supply reportedly instructed The Solar: “This is the very last thing they wished. They’ve been leaping by hoops since day one to verify all the things is achieved safely and with as minimal threat to the solid and crew as attainable. However with simply 10 days till the celebrities are launched to their companions, this is the worst-case state of affairs.”

In the meantime, a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing instructed The Mirror: “We will verify {that a} member of the Strictly crew has examined constructive for coronavirus and they’re now self-isolating at residence following the most recent authorities pointers. We have now rigorous protocols in place to handle COVID-19 as the security of all these concerned within the manufacturing is paramount.”

HRVY had solely come into contact with a small variety of crew, who have been in isolation and have been being examined.

One HRVY had examined damaging he would have the ability to rejoin coaching and put together for the launch present.

The Guardian reported HRVY saying earlier: “It simply proves that us kids can get it and not even realise. I’m advantageous, I’m chilling, however I’m going to be on this bed room for some time so I’ll see you guys on the opposite facet.”

Earlier at the moment Ballas confirmed Strictly Come Dancing would launch on seventeenth October, with the stay reveals starting the next Saturday.

She stated: “We’re all able to go and all the things is in place. We’ve bought an important solid. It’s very very thrilling as we go into these darkish months. We’ve bought baubles, bangles and beads… and numerous pleasure.”

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.