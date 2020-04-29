Strictly Come Dancing could return without an viewers, BBC confirms

Strictly Come Dancing is likely one of the crown jewels of the BBC’s leisure line-up – and it appears the broadcaster is keen to go to excessive lengths to verify the programme can go forward this 12 months.

Final week we reported that producers have been entertaining the opportunity of introducing double eliminations to maintain the 2020 sequence on monitor, and now it’s been revealed that capturing the present without a studio viewers is another choice being thought-about.

The BBC’s director of content material, Charlotte Moore, made the feedback whereas participating in a digital panel dialogue as a part of the Edinburgh TV Competition yesterday (28th April) making clear that numerous choices are nonetheless being assessed.

Moore mentioned, “The opposite factor I might say is [people think] whether it is shiny flooring, it wants an viewers, and I don’t suppose that’s essentially true.

“If you take a look at one thing like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a giant shiny flooring expertise competitors with all types of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it by no means has an viewers.

“The viewers is the 4 judges and I don’t suppose it suffers from that in any respect. I believe it’s a good present!”

She continued by saying that guaranteeing the present can go forward in a single kind or one other stays a high precedence for the BBC, however was fast to level out that a number of issues could nonetheless change.

In the meantime, Strictly followers shall be handled to numerous compilation episodes within the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to concentrate on the Films, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from earlier runs of the present – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman internet hosting as ordinary, and the judging line-up becoming a member of from dwelling.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Leisure, mentioned: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

