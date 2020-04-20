Strictly Come Dancing double eliminations are reportedly being considered

It’s nonetheless too early to inform if this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing will probably be affected by the coronavirus lockdown, however the present’s bosses are reportedly already weighing up contingency plans – together with the opportunity of introducing double eliminations.

In accordance with The Solar, quite a lot of choices are being considered to make sure the present finishes as traditional in December, with producers stated to be longing for the hit collection to nonetheless go forward in 2020.

A supply was quoted as saying, “There are no fastened plans in place but however the staff are contemplating all the choices. They are paying attention to what’s being completed on different variations of the present, akin to Let’s Dance in Germany.

“One concept on the desk is that of double eliminations, which might permit us to chop the variety of episodes we air if we are compelled to launch the present later than we want to.”

The BBC declined to remark when approached by RadioTimes.com.

In the meantime Strictly followers will probably be handled to quite a lot of compilation episodes within the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to deal with the Films, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from earlier runs of the present – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman internet hosting as traditional, and the judging line-up becoming a member of from dwelling.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Leisure, stated: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

