Strictly Come Dancing fans touched by JJ Chalmers’ poignant Waltz

Tonight’s much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing noticed the sequin-clad celebrities taking their coaching to the dance ground with their skilled dance companions for his or her first official routines.

Viewers have been moved by JJ Chalmers touching story behind his Waltz along with his skilled companion Amy Dowden. The Invictus Recreation medalist was studying the dance for his brother’s wedding ceremony while serving in Afghanistan in 2011, with the assistance of fellow Marine and former semi-professional dancer Cassidy Little. Just a few weeks later, each him and Little have been severely injured in a bomb blast.

Fans shared their emotional reactions to the efficiency on Twitter.

Aww I’m smiling after JJ and Amy’s dance. So stunning ???? #Strictly — Lauren (@TwirlyShirleyx) October 24, 2020

Many felt JJ introduced a uncooked efficiency to the dance ground.

i really feel like JJ sang alongside to distract himself from the nerves a bit and it simply makes my coronary heart swell ???? #Strictly — Strictly On The Couch: The Podcast (@StrictlyOnSofa) October 24, 2020

One tweeted: “JJ and Amy that Waltz was so stunning even when it wasn’t excellent, I completely beloved it!”

I am an emotional wreck after watching JJ. You might see how glad he was dancing that waltz, simply wow. Amy’s choreography was stunning as all the time and she or he appears to be like completely beautiful in that gown ✨ @JJChalmersRM @dowden_amy #Strictly — AMBER (@therealhugsy) October 24, 2020

Choose Motsi Mabuse was additionally visibly moved as she revealed that their tune selection What A Fantastic World by Louis Armstrong is her father’s favorite tune.

When JJ’s spouse and baby appeared by way of video hyperlink to inform him how happy with him they have been, viewers have been tearing up once more.

JJ and Amy completed fourth on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for week one, with a decent rating of 19 factors for his or her first dance.

Strictly launched the songs and dances for week one for all of the contestants after the celebrities have been partnered with their Strictly Come Dancing professionals in a pre-recorded launch final weekend.

This 12 months’s line-up options the welcome return of Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who has been partnered with Karen Hauer, they usually carried out a Cha Cha Cha to Suppose About Issues by Daði Freyr, scoring 14 to JJ and Amy’s 19.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith danced the Samba with Gorka Márquez, scoring a formidable 24.

Additionally within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is boxer Nicola Adams, partnered with Katya Jones, former NFL star Jason Bell, partnered with Luba Mushtuk, and radio presenter Clara Amfo, and The Needed’s Max George.

This 12 months’s sequence has missed its typical launch in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting as an alternative on Saturday twenty fourth October and persevering with till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

