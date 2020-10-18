Strictly Come Dancing | James and Ola Jordan predict the 2020 winners

James and Ola Jordan have the sort of dance flooring type that entitles their opinions to be taken critically and the couple have sturdy favourites to win the Glitterball Trophy on this 12 months’s collection of Strictly Come Dancing: James thinks Max George will do it, whereas Ola predicts HRVY is the champion in ready.

Curiously, each really feel that sizzling favorite Maisie Smith could also be an excessive amount of of a “health club freak” to win the title.

The Jordans spoke to HELLO! about this 12 months’s crop of celeb dancers and defined why they thought the males would possibly dominate Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Ola mentioned: “We’re each in settlement about who the three to observe are, aren’t we? It’s the youngest ones who we predict are going to do finest.”

James agreed: “Sure! We reckon it’s going to be between Maisie, HRVY and Max this 12 months. And it’s true – in case you take a look at all the years of Strictly, all the younger ones do higher.”

James was a Strictly skilled from 2006-2013 whereas Ola was an ever-present on the present from 2006-2015, successful the trophy with Chris Hollins in 2009.

Whereas Ola identified it’s “exhausting to inform this early on” she felt Max George might observe in the footsteps of his bandmate in The Needed, Jay McGuinness, who gained the trophy in 2015.

However Max wasn’t her first selection. “I’m going with HRVY as a result of he’s bought Janette Manrara,” she mentioned. “She’s at all times sensible and when she will get somebody with a bit little bit of expertise it’s at all times superb so I’ve bought actually excessive hopes for them. I’m properly stunned that she bought HRVY, I’m actually happy for her. It’s going to be a extremely good pairing.”

James felt that Max’s pairing with Australian skilled Dianne Buswell was essential. “I feel they’re going to be one in every of the entrance runners,” he mentioned. “I feel it’s a superb pairing.”

Maisie didn’t fare fairly so properly in the Jordans’ evaluation, regardless of successful the Youngsters in Want Strictly particular in 2019.

In response to James, “Maisie and Gorka [Marquez] are each health fanatics so I feel that’s a superb pairing as a result of they’re each health club freaks but it surely’s exhausting to say together with her. As a result of she is admittedly into her health club, the solely factor that I’d fear about is perhaps she gained’t have the softness”.

Ola agreed: “True, perhaps she’ll be a bit stiff.”

James felt that in ballroom and Latin dancing, you really want the lengthy muscle groups and softness “but when she has had plenty of dance coaching than she might nonetheless present that. And the appearing will assist – if somebody says to her ‘proper, this week your character is romantic,’ she’s going to have the ability to get into that persona rather a lot simpler than different individuals”.

Maisie is at present sizzling favorite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020, round 6/4 with most bookmakers, whereas HRVY is 9/2 second favorite and Max is 6/1 third favorite.

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 {couples} make their debuts on Saturday twenty fourth October at 7.25pm on BBC One.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.