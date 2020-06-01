Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas “99 per cent positive” show will return after discussion with producer

Shirley Ballas stated she’s “99 p.c positive” Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in 2020.

Ballas stated that she had spoken with the show’s govt producer and was left with the impression a 2020 sequence would go forward and will embody tributes to NHS employees.

As reported by the The Mirror, she stated, “I’ve spoken to Strictly’s govt producer, and I’m 99 per cent positive that we will be on screens in a single type or one other.

“When the colder months come, we’d like some glitz and glamour. It’s one thing that the entire household can take pleasure in.”

She added, “It’s crucial that the show goes forward, so you’ll be able to guess your trolley they’re doing their finest to get it on.