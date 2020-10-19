Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas gives verdict on line-up

Head judge Shirley Ballas has made her predictions as to which Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants are sure to be “contenders”, and which shouldn’t be underestimated after Saturday’s first present.

Talking to The Solar, the Latin champion opened up concerning the Strictly come Dancing line-up after watching them carry out in sequence 18’s first group quantity on the weekend, revealing BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo may go far within the competitors.

“Clara is a fully lovely girl. She has such pretty posture, appears to be like unbelievable and has tons and plenty of potential,” she stated. “Within the sensible arms of Aljaz [Skorjanec], she may very well be a contender.”

She additionally stated that she was pleasantly stunned by comic Invoice Bailey‘s Ballroom abilities, including that she’s “ to see him”.

“I turned to Craig and stated, ‘He’s going to be our Ed Balls and the sequence goes to be a whole lot of enjoyable’, after which he danced. He was rotating his hips, he was giving it some stick. And I assumed, ‘Oh my Lord he isn’t solely humorous, he’s going to essentially give this a go.’ I wasn’t anticipating that.”

She continued: “I used to be like, ‘That’s truly superb.’ I assumed Invoice could be stiff and uncomfortable.”

As for individuals who she thinks are ones to look at, Ballas stated that The Wished’s Max George is “one other one within the working” as musicality received’t be an issue for him, whereas singer HRVY “has the neck of a ballroom dancer”.

She added that ,though Eastenders’ Maisie Smith received Strictly’s Kids in Want particular final yr, she shouldn’t “take something as a right”.

“Doing one dancing is just not like doing 10 weeks. You’ve obtained to be there and also you’ve obtained to be full on and also you’ve obtained to go the entire 9 yards,” she stated.

As for the opposite {couples}, Ballas stated that she hopes “individuals will get behind” boxer Nicola Adams {and professional} Katya, who’ve made Strictly historical past as Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex couple, whereas actress Caroline Quentin has “obtained lovely leg, beautiful physique, nice posture” and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing “appears to be like like a person on a mission” after dropping out of final yr’s exhibits on account of an harm.

Strictly kicked off its first present of sequence 18 on Saturday evening, with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealing the official celebrity-professional pairings throughout the socially-distanced night.

