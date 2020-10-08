Strictly Come Dancing live tour delayed until 2022

Strictly Come Dancing has introduced its 2021 enviornment tour can be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Strictly Come Dancing enviornment tour will as a substitute go forward the next 12 months. Tickets for this present can be on sale from 10.00 am on Friday sixteenth October at strictlycomedancinglive.com.

“Because of COVID-19 restrictions – and to maintain everybody secure – the 2021 enviornment tour won’t go forward,” Strictly mentioned.

It’s at present unclear if the 2022 tour will function celebrities from each the 2020 and 2021 Strictly sequence. RadioTimes.com understands the casting will happen in Autumn subsequent 12 months.

The tour will function 33 exhibits in cities resembling Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London. The present will begin in Birmingham on twentieth January 2022.

Strictly followers can, nevertheless, get pleasure from two different Strictly live exhibits in 2021. After a profitable 2019 run, the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour will play in 16 cities in a single month from seventh Might.

This present will function 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell alongside fellow professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Eire skilled dancer Kai Widdrington. Tickets are on sale now from strictlytheprofessionals.com.

2021 may even see the launch of recent tour Strictly Presents: The Energy of Dance, that includes skilled dancers resembling Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones. Strictly Come Dancing has mentioned: “This tour will give every of those unimaginable performers the chance to inform one thing of what it’s to be a dancer through beautiful choreography and delightful storytelling.”

Strictly Presents: The Energy of Dance is scheduled to open June 2021, with tickets occurring sale from Friday 23th October. Strictly says the precise tour schedule and field workplace data can be introduced “very quickly”.

Strictly Come Dancing live exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, try our TV Information.