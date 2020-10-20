Strictly Come Dancing | Maisie Smith expects judges to “nitpick”

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is the early favorite to elevate the Glitterball Trophy on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing however she is aware of there shall be loads of give attention to her and the judges shall be searching for her “slightest errors”.

Maisie, 19, who performs Tiffany Butcher, in EastEnders instructed Radio Occasions: “Individuals undoubtedly have excessive expectations of me now, so I really feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will level it out.”

The truth is, head choose Shirley Ballas has already warned Maisie to maintain her toes on the bottom

Shirley instructed The Solar: “I do know she received the [2019 Children in Need Strictly] particular but when I used to be Maisie I wouldn’t take something with no consideration as a result of doing one dance shouldn’t be like doing 10 weeks. You’ve acquired to be there and also you’ve acquired to be full on and also you’ve acquired to go the entire 9 yards.”

Maisie has been paired with Spanish skilled Gorka Márquez, who has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016 and got here second in 2018 with superstar companion Alexandra Burke.

Gorka is delighted to have Maisie as his companion. “Already I can see that Maisie may be very naturally gifted when it comes to rhythm and selecting issues up. I can’t watch for the sequence to start.”

Maisie added: “And we’ve been laughing nonstop!”

Gorka felt that the dearth of a packed viewers may very well be a bonus for some dancers. “It may very well be very constructive as a result of, as a celeb, there’s loads of strain on that dance flooring with 300 individuals watching you. But when there’s no viewers, it’d really feel extra like a rehearsal.”

Maisie continued: “For me, it’ll be a disgrace if my household aren’t ready to be there, regardless that I do know they’ll be cheering me on at residence. I’m simply hoping they’ll get to see me dance within the studio no less than as soon as.”

Maisie is at the moment heat favorite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2020, at round 6/4 with most bookmakers.

Watch her debut on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday twenty fourth October at 7.25pm.

Learn the ideas of all of the Strictly stars within the newest version of Radio Occasions, in retailer from Tuesday twentieth October.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.