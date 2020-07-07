Strictly Come Dancing ‘provides two same-sex couples to line-up’

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly trying to defy bookies’ expectations and go for two same-sex pairings – one all-male, one all-female – following months of hypothesis.

The producers made the choice upon realising it was already broadly assumed a male celeb can be paired with South African pro-dancer Johannes Radebe, in accordance to The Solar.

Radebe carried out a same-sex dance routine with fellow pro-dancer Graziano Di Prima final 12 months. Whereas the dance resulted in nearly 200 complaints from viewers, it additionally attracted widespread on-line reward and celebrities and dancers alike have known as on the present to introduce a same-sex pairing.

An insider reportedly informed the newspaper: “That is one other intriguing twist within the journey. Everybody assumed producers would merely pair homosexual professional Johannes Radebe with a male celeb however they felt that was too apparent. Then there was a suggestion they might choose to put two girls collectively.

“However no one anticipated having pairings of each genders.”

It has been speculated Strictly will introduce a same-sex pairing ever since ITV’s determine skating collection Dancing on Ice debuted its personal historic same-sex pairing, pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins {and professional} skater Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a supply beforehand informed The Solar. “A lot of Strictly’s stars have known as on producers to solid a same-sex couple for the previous few years and it’s been determined this would be the 12 months.

“Johannes made historical past with Graziano within the final collection by turning into the primary same-sex dancers to carry out and he’s made no secret of how eager he’d be to tackle the function.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to a consultant for Strictly Come Dancing asking for remark.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.