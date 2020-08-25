Strictly Come Dancing re-evaluating Dave Arch and orchestra’s role in 2020 series

The BBC’s Controller of Leisure has revealed that Strictly Come Dancing producers are deciding what to do with Dave Arch and his stay band for the upcoming series in gentle of COVID-19.

Talking at Edinburgh TV Competition immediately, the BBC’s Kate Philips addressed the long-running dance present’s 2020 series and the way it will work in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re having to adapt, the set’s having to be barely altered. We’re not fairly positive at this stage how a lot viewers we’ll be capable of have in, and we now have to take a look at Dave Arch and his unbelievable band and how we play to them,” she stated.

“How hair and make-up and costume will work backstage,” she continued. “So it’s in all probability I’d say the toughest present to do in the present circumstances, a stay weekly present that depends on physique contact rather a lot!”

She added: “Having stated that, I believe studios have actually risen to the problem and there’s that outdated line, necessity is the mom of invention – and I’d say throughout all of the leisure exhibits, and in the opposite genres, we’re simply seeing fixed good concepts and stunning methods of working to beat the challenges.”

Arch and his band have offered musical accompaniment for Strictly’s dances for nearly 15 years since he joined the present as Musical Director in 2006.

The Leisure Controller additionally revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing line-up shall be introduced on the finish of August, including: “We’re simply planning that now however they’re all on board and very excited.”

Earlier this yr, the BBC confirmed that Strictly would formally be returning to our screens regardless of the pandemic, nonetheless for a a lot shorter run and with social distancing measures in place, equivalent to isolation bubbles for skilled dancers and celebs.

Talking concerning the adjustments to this yr’s series, Philips stated: “I can say [Strictly] completely is coming again, it’s a barely shorter run however – other than that – I don’t suppose will probably be a lesser present in any respect. If something, I believe will probably be moderately particular this series.”

“I believe there shall be heightened feelings at half, I believe plenty of the dances could have actual poignancy, the professionals have all been isolating collectively for the final couple of weeks, so they’re now rehearsing collectively the massive dance numbers,” she added.

“I despatched Charlotte [Moore, Director of Content] one thing this morning, and I used to be similar to, ‘It’s again!’ And it simply seems so good seeing them dance.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this yr. When you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.