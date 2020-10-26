Strictly Come Dancing return is watched by more than 10 million

The urge for food for gentle leisure is as sturdy as ever if the scores for Strictly Come Dancing‘s first dwell present on Saturday are something to go by: the viewers peaked at 10.1 million.

In accordance with The Solar, that determine is 1.6 million viewers up on final yr’s launch in September.

It additionally marks a giant enhance on final Saturday’s launch present, which was watched by a median viewers of 8.6 million. It’s believed that the common for final evening’s dwell premiere was 9.3 million.

Pop singer HRVY was the best scorer of the 12 celebrities on the evening. His efficiency of a jive with Janette Manrara scored 25 factors to narrowly edge out EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, whose samba with Gorka Marquez, scored 24 factors.

JJ Chalmers stated on social media that he was feeling pretty nerve-free earlier than he carried out his waltz with Amy Dowden, however stated the truth of what he was doing sunk in when co-host Claudia Winkelman “ambushed” him with video of his household.

JJ and Amy scored a mid-table 19 factors and he stated: “The fantastic thing about that was all right down to Amy’s unbelievable choreography and naturally the actual fact she’s managed to raise me to any stage, not to mention one the place I might simply go in and actually take pleasure in that evening, is simply an unbelievable testomony to her.”

Former Dwelling Secretary Jacqui Smith scored lowest on the evening, her foxtrot with Anton Du Beke incomes 13 factors, whereas Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing obtained one level more for his cha cha cha with skilled Karen Hauer, who commented on his eye-catching costume this morning.

“Oh Jamie!!! What can I say!! You’re courageous , Your vitality is infectious and also you’re 100% full out specifically with these tight Trousers. Proud!!”

Jamie posted on Instagram: “Effectively that was terrifying, thrilling, superb, exhausting and attention-grabbing all combined into one large bowl of pleasure and to be again once more for a second yr working makes it even more particular… We will not be main (but) however we’re right here and able to go…. @karenhauer you’re my Goose!! Thanks to everybody who watched. The Cha Cha finished now onto the subsequent!! The one upsetting factor is we received’t get to put on these outfits once more….”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday thirty first October. Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two will display screen on Monday twenty sixth October at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.