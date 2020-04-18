Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens with three “best-bits” specials

Strictly Come Dancing has made an thrilling announcement for followers of the BBC expertise present.

Within the coming weeks, we’ll be handled to three specials that includes the nation’s favorite moments from the present’s 16-year historical past.

Particularly, viewers will get to see some highlights from the well-known themed weeks, together with Films, Musicals and naturally Blackpool.

The collection shall be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who shall be joined from house by Strictly Come Dancing’s fabulous judging panel made up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

That’s not all, they are going to be joined by some very well-known and acquainted faces – count on to see a few former contestants again once more.

There’ll even be some enjoyable house dances from the skilled dancers to get us within the Strictly spirit.

The most effective little bit of all: you may get concerned too!

Viewers can ship in their very own home-made content material of their reactions to a number of the most memorable Strictly routines in true Gogglebox type.

And in the event that they’ve obtained their dancing sneakers at hand, they’ll even ship in their very own makes an attempt on the routines for an opportunity to be featured on the BBC specials.

Talking in regards to the thrilling fee, Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Leisure stated: “Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments within the film, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three particular episodes will look again and rejoice these, bringing some a lot wanted Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

If that isn’t sufficient, Strictly Come Dancing’s professionals are presently instructing followers at house a routine forward of BBC One’s The Huge Night time In. Catch up with all of it right here.

The Strictly Come Dancing Specials will air on BBC One later this 12 months. When you’re searching for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.