Strictly Come Dancing reveals Socially-distanced set-up in new photos

Tonight is a large night time for Strictly Come Dancing followers, with the ballroom extravaganza returning for its COVID-compliant 18th sequence.

The launch present would be the first probability for viewers to see the new batch of celeb {and professional} dancer pairings – and also will supply a glimpse at what Strictly will appear like below socially-distanced restrictions.

In fact, the dances themselves gained’t be socially distanced, however – as has been the case in varied different leisure reveals returning because the first lockdown – the presenters and judges might be maintaining two metres aside.

And now the BBC has launched some footage offering a preview at what that can appear like, with Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly standing at a distance as they host the pre-recorded episode.



BBC



A second picture reveals judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mobuse and Shirley Ballas additionally abiding by social distancing guidelines, with a two-metre hole between their tables (see predominant image above).



BBC



The new setup is notable for an additional key motive: the absence of fourth choose Bruno Tonioli. The LA-based Italian is unable to attend a lot of this 12 months’s reveals because of journey and quarantine restrictions.

Tonioli might be showing nearly all through the sequence giving his verdict on every week’s performances in the course of the outcomes present. Nonetheless, he is not going to be offering a rating like in regular years.

In the meantime, it’s nonetheless hoped that the favored choose will have the ability to make appearances in particular person for each the semi-final and last.

Quite a lot of modifications have been made to make sure that Strictly is ready to go forward in spite of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

In September, the BBC confirmed that there could be an viewers, albeit a decreased and socially-distanced one with a spread of security measures in place. These embrace necessary plain black face coverings to be worn by the restricted crowd all through the recording.

There’s additionally a barely smaller Strictly Come Dancing line-up than common, with 12 celebrities participating in this 12 months’s sequence, together with Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and boxer Nicola Adams, who might be one half of the present’s first-ever same-sex pairing.