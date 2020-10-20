Strictly Come Dancing | Shirley Ballas on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Head decide Shirley Ballas has revealed precisely why she’s so excited for Nicola Adams to compete in Strictly Come Dancing‘s very first same-sex partnership.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com for The Huge RT Interview, the pinnacle decide stated that she thinks the BBC has “put an incredible line-up collectively” this yr, however is particularly thrilled by the introduction of a same-sex couple.

“I’m enthusiastic about the identical intercourse [couple], very a lot, as a result of I had slightly lady associate till I used to be about 12, so you already know, and we now have it in my very own business, males dancing collectively, ladies dancing collectively,” she stated.

She continued: “And let’s face it, for hundreds of years and on stage, we’ve at all times had males group numbers, ladies group numbers, you already know ballet dancers who dance collectively. It’s nothing new, it’s simply new for us on Strictly.”

“So I believe that individuals want to offer this an opportunity and simply respect motion to music and high quality of motion,” she added. “I’m very very enthusiastic about that.”

Rumours that Strictly could be introducing a same-sex pairing into this yr’s competitors started rising again in July, but it surely wasn’t till final month that the BBC confirmed it could be boxing champion Nicola Adams making historical past as a part of the present’s first single-gender couple.

Sequence 18 of Strictly Come Dancing began within the weekend with the present’s launch present, which noticed the collection’ Strictly Come Dancing professionals paired up with the Strictly Come Dancing line-up of celebrities – together with Adams, who was partnered with 2017 champion Katya Jones.

Many followers took to Twitter to congratulate Adams on her pairing, with one consumer writing, “OK I’m emotional I admit it”, alongside an image of Pope Francis holding up an image of the couple.

Earlier than the Strictly Come Dancing launch, Adams spoke to RadioTimes.com and different press about being a part of the present’s first same-sex pairing, saying: “I don’t see why it’s a giant deal!”

