Strictly Come Dancing shouldn’t waste the opportunity for a BBC spin-off after new filming guidelines

Final week, we acquired the information we had been ready for: Strictly Come Dancing can be returning to the BBC One.

However first, RadioTimes.com believes skilled dancers and celeb contestants should isolate for two weeks collectively in bubbles, after the professional dancers have spent an preliminary two weeks being on their very own.

That is hopefully to permit for shut contact dance routines as soon as the present airs – which implies we’ll get to see our favorite dances reside in motion (we’re fascinated by the Argentine Tango simply writing about it!).

Whereas the present be will stored as regular as potential, which we couldn’t be happier about, this might truly even be an opportunity for the BBC to get some extra content material out of it and provides us an excellent larger and higher Strictly this 12 months, with some thrilling behind-the-scenes footage.

How nice would it not be if the producers filmed one other collection in the model of a actuality present, exhibiting us the celebs and their professional dancers in isolation?

With the contestants having to reside collectively for the first time ever in Strictly’s historical past resulting from coronavirus restrictions, this may be the excellent opportunity for the BBC to utilise the present circumstances and make not one, however two, superb Strictly exhibits this 12 months – and we all know simply how it might work.

Cameras might be put in into the properties the place every pairing can be staying, in the event that they had been certainly dwelling collectively.

The producers might then movie every bubble at the similar time for a interval of the day, and have some type of lockdown collection, in the model of say Massive Brother or The Circle.

The bubbles might work together with each other through a social media website or telephones, the place they will share photos, voice notes and so forth. They may even go head-to-head and compete in numerous challenges.

In addition to this, the producers might movie the contestants having video calls with their family members again house, which can add a good, household really feel to the present.

At the finish of filming, there can be two weeks price of nice content material which might be edited down. Slap on a voiceover (hey, Alan Dedicoat) and, voila, now we have a Strictly lockdown particular.

The place we could by no means get a Strictly like this once more, it’d be a disgrace to overlook out on what might be actually nice TV. So, why not make this 12 months’s providing much more particular and shock followers with this BTS footage?

We undoubtedly wouldn’t say no to some extra Strictly!

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this 12 months. If you happen to’re trying for extra to observe, try our TV Information.