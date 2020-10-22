Strictly Come Dancing songs and dance styles revealed for week one

The primary dance styles and songs the 12 celebrities will carry out once they take to the dance ground for the 18th season of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke are doing a foxtrot to Monty Python’s All the time Look On The Shiny Facet Of Life.

Different notable dances introduced embrace Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez performing a samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba, appropriately, Samba by Gloria Estefan, whereas Max George and Dianne Buswell are performing a tango to Greatest Faux Smile by James Bay.

All of the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs for week one

Caroline Quentin and Johannes, American Clean, 9 to five (Morning Prepare) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz, cha cha, Don’t Begin Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton, foxtrot, All the time Look On The Shiny Facet Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Blissful by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni, paso doble, Finish Of Time by Beyoncé,

Invoice Bailey and Oti, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette, jive, Religion by Stevie Marvel that includes Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen, cha cha, Assume About Issues by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba, American Clean, My Woman by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy, waltz, What A Fantastic World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne, tango, Greatest Faux Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are an ideal indicator of how they see the celebrities on the present. The selection of music and companion recommend former Labour MP Jacqui could also be a barely light-hearted contestant, whereas the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wished singer Max is defending an injured wrist, so the much less energetic model of the tango could possibly be a deliberate selection to make sure he doesn’t exacerbate the damage.

How will the judges within the studio – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse – assess the brand new line-up? Discover out when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday twenty fourth October at 7.25pm

