Strictly Come Dancing songs and dance styles revealed for week three

Fan favorite Strictly Come Dancing is again so as to add some sparkle to the winter months, with many followers already enraptured by the spectacular routines on show.

YouTuber and TV presenter HRVY is at the moment neck and neck with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, every racking up a mixed complete of 49 factors from the primary two weeks.

Nonetheless, comic Invoice Bailey is proving to be a crowdpleaser, lighting up social media and exhibiting some actual enchancment with the steerage {of professional} accomplice Oti Mabuse.

Sadly, former politician Jacqui Smith was much less lucky as her Strictly journey got here to an early finish when she was eradicated from the competitors within the second week.

This Saturday’s present is a very particular one as its Film Week, so anticipate to see the contestants performing routines based mostly on their favorite songs from the silver display.

After every dance The Strictly Come Dancing judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – will mark the routines out of 10 earlier than the general public voting traces open on the finish of the present.

So, what dances will the contestants within the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up be doing this week? And what songs will they be dancing to?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know as week three approaches.

All of the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs

Week three: Film Week

Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, {Couples}’ Alternative, The whole lot’s Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman (from Gypsy)

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Tango, Woman Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera (from Moulin Rouge!)

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, American Easy, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (from Frozen II)

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Jive, Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta (from Grease)

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Foxtrot, Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson (from Dreamgirls)

Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Paso Doble, The Good, The Unhealthy and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone (from The Good, The Unhealthy and The Ugly)

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Cha Cha, Don’t Go Breaking My Coronary heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (from Gnomeo and Juliet)

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Charleston, Zero to Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y Thomas (from Hercules)

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Paso Doble, Star Wars Theme by John Williams (from Star Wars)

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Foxtrot, Raindrops Maintain Falling on My Head by BJ Thomas (from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Child)

Max George and Dianne Buswell, {Couples}’ Alternative, The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman (from The Simpsons Film)

Week two

Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, Paso Doble, El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Viennese Waltz, You Don’t Personal Me by SAYGRACE

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Samba, Assist Your self by Tom Jones

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Tango, Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, {Couples}’ Alternative, Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Quickstep, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Surprise

Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep, Discuss To The Animals by Bobby Darin

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Viennese Waltz, Caught With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, American Easy, Night time and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Salsa, Get Fortunate by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Paso Doble, Believer by Think about Dragons

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Jive, I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Week one

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, American Easy, 9 to five (Morning Practice) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, cha cha, Don’t Begin Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, foxtrot, All the time Look On The Shiny Facet Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Glad by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, Finish Of Time by Beyoncé,

Invoice Bailey and Oti Mabuse, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette Manrara, jive, Religion by Stevie Surprise that includes Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, cha cha, Assume About Issues by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, American Easy, My Lady by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, waltz, What A Fantastic World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne Buswell, tango, Greatest Faux Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a fantastic indicator of how they see the celebrities on the present. The selection of track and accomplice counsel former Labour MP Jacqui could also be a barely light-hearted contestant, whereas the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wished singer Max is defending an injured wrist, so the much less energetic model of the tango might be a deliberate selection to make sure he doesn’t exacerbate the damage.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday thirty first October at 7.10pm.