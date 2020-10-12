Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY reveals biggest competition

Strictly Come Dancing’s HRVY has revealed the contestant he sees as his biggest rival on this yr’s competition.

The singer and tv presenter joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up final month, however his involvement was briefly unsure after HRVY examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Luckily, Strictly star HRVY has since confirmed he’s free from COVID-19 and can nonetheless be capable of participate within the competition, together with his sights set firmly on that iconic Glitterball trophy.

Chatting with press together with RadioTimes.com about who he views as his principal competition, Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY named EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, who performs Tiffany Butcher on the BBC One cleaning soap opera.

“I truly had a dialog together with her about this,” he revealed. “I noticed that she received one of many competitions [a previous Christmas special]. She seems to be excellent, she’s positively a competition of mine I’d say. I really feel like me and her are going to have slightly rivalry.”

Because of the pandemic, this yr’s Strictly contestants have needed to comply with social distancing pointers, however have not less than discovered time for a digital icebreaker session.

“We had a zoom name with everybody and everybody was tremendous beautiful and tremendous chatty,” HRVY added. “I’ve solely met a few folks in particular person. Everybody has simply been actually form. I believe everybody’s just a bit nervous and we’re all in the identical boat, however everyone seems to be tremendous cool so I’m glad I’m going to have slightly household.”

Whereas some followers have been involved that the sequence may very well be known as off this yr, the manufacturing crew behind the sequence has made assurances Strictly are ready for “each eventuality”.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One on Saturday seventeenth October. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.