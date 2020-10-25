Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY tops the leaderboard and wins praise

Strictly Come Dancing made an excellent return with its first reside present tonight, with the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and their skilled dance companions lighting up the dance ground and our Saturday evening.

HRVY stormed the Strictly Come Dancing ground together with his fast-paced Jive alongside his skilled dance accomplice Janette Manrara, successful excessive praise from Motsi Mabuse – who additionally gave the pair a standing ovation.

After letting free together with his vivacious efficiency, the singer caught his breath whereas the Strictly Come Dancing judges delivered their suggestions.

“I’ve to say that is the greatest first dance I’ve ever seen – ever, ever, ever!” Motsi declared. “This was superior… My thought is, the place will we go from right here? An incredible ending to an excellent present.”

Craig Revel Horwood was additionally very a lot a fan, and after teasing HRVY about the lacking vowels in his title, he proclaimed,”The Jive was completely spectacular.”

Shirley Ballas reaffirmed that HRVY was “one to look at”, describing him as “fierce, quick, livid with nice actions”.

She added, “You have been on prime of your recreation, that is going to be one fierce competitors, effectively executed!”

HRVY scored a large 25 factors from the judges, with Craig awarding him eight, Shirley following go well with and Motsi blessing him with 9, leaving him prime of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

He additionally admitted the spectacular routine didn’t come with out nerves, nonetheless.

“I actually wanted to go for a wee, however I’m glad I didn’t,” he joked with Claudia Winkleman shortly after ending his routine.

As for the different celeb contestants, Jamie Laing and dance accomplice Karen Hauer obtained a blended response from the judges for his or her Cha Cha Cha – failing to boost a smile from Craig – whereas Motsi dubbed Caroline Quentin a “dancing queen” for her American Clean routine with Johannes Radebe.

Craig “adored” Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ Quickstep, whereas Mosti and viewers alike have been moved by JJ Chalmers‘ Waltz with Amy Dowden.

This 12 months’s collection has missed its standard launch in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting as a substitute on Saturday twenty fourth October and persevering with till nineteenth December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.