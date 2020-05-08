Strictly Come Dancing ‘to introduce same-sex couple’ for 2020 series

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly introduce its first ever celeb same-sex couple this 12 months, following within the wake of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Final 12 months Dancing on Ice paired pop star Ian “H” Watkins with pro-skater Matt Evers, in an historic first for the ITV leisure series.

There are actually stories that Strictly will observe go well with, with South African dancer Johannes Radebe more likely to develop into the primary pro-dancer to pair up with a same-sex celeb, in accordance with The Solar.

Radebe beforehand induced a stir when he carried out a same-sex routine with fellow pro-dancer Graziano Di Prima final 12 months. Though the dance resulted in nearly 200 complaints from viewers, it additionally attracted on-line reward, whereas celebrities and dancers alike have known as on the present to introduce a same-sex pairing.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a supply advised The Solar. “A lot of Strictly’s stars have known as on producers to forged a same-sex couple for the previous few years and it’s been determined this would be the 12 months.

“Johannes made historical past with Graziano within the final series by changing into the primary same-sex dancers to carry out and he’s made no secret of how eager he’d be to tackle the position.”

A Strictly spokesperson couldn’t verify the transfer to RadioTimes.com, however pointed us in direction of an announcement they beforehand issued in August final 12 months: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive present and we’re proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the skilled dancers in group numbers in earlier series.

“We’re utterly open to the prospect of together with same-sex pairings between our celebrities {and professional} dancers sooner or later, ought to the chance come up.”

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.