Strictly Come Dancing to launch on Saturday 17th October

Head choose Shirley Ballas has confirmed that the launch present for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will display on BBC One on Saturday, 17th October and the primary stay present will display on Saturday, twenty fourth October.

Ballas confirmed the beginning dates on Thursday’s version of The One Present.

She mentioned: “We’re all prepared to go and every thing is in place. We’ve received an excellent solid. It’s very very thrilling as we go into these darkish months. We’ve received baubles, bangles and beads… and many pleasure.”

Ballas commented on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 that includes its first same-sex couple, with former Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams to be paired with a feminine skilled.

“I’m so enthusiastic about that and I’d actually urge the viewers to look with an open thoughts,” she mentioned. “Two males have danced collectively on Broadway, completely different exhibits, two ladies. I had just a little woman companion myself. I really feel prefer it’s motion to music with nice method.”

The choice on which of the ladies would lead can be up to the skilled and he or she added that there have been many various methods of dancing collectively: “shadowing”, “facet by facet” and “reverse” methods.

“It will be up to the creativity of the girl who dances with Nicola,” mentioned Ballas.

She added that she thought the pairing was going to be a spotlight of this sequence.

BBC presenter Graham Norton apologised this week after making a “throwaway” remark questioning the necessity to have same-sex {couples} on the present.

He tweeted: “Oh God. That is fully my very own fault. Ages in the past gave a throwaway remark to a journalist who needed me to slag off Strictly. Intelligent clogs remembered and now look!! So sorry”

Strictly introduced not too long ago that it might return with a “decreased viewers” within the studio for the competitors and Strictly Come Dancing tickets have been allotted to teams of 4 to permit followers to come alongside as a household bubble or family group.

Producers, solid and crew have been working underneath strict COVID-19 security pointers, which has allowed the jewel in BBC One’s autumn crown to go forward, albeit decreased from its common 13-week run to 9 weeks.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals began rehearsals in July for his or her group performances, which required them to isolate in a single huge bubble for 2 weeks.

There was an extra isolation interval with the professionals and the 12 celebrities after that, to permit the pairs to have close-contact routines as regular.

