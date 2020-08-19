Strictly Come Dancing to pay tribute to 2014 winner Caroline Flack

This autumn, Strictly Come Dancing will pay tribute to the late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack in a one-off particular.

The TV host, who received the dance competitors’s 2014 sequence with Pasha Kovalev, died aged 40 in February earlier this 12 months.

Strictly will air a tribute to the presenter throughout Strictly: The Better of The Remaining, a particular trying again on the final 17 finales and celebrating the Corridor of Glitterball Champions.

The particular is reportedly set to function clips of Flack’s victorious activate the present alongside tributes from former dance associate Kovalev and shut buddy Janette Manrara, in accordance to The Solar,

“Caroline was beloved by all on Strictly and was a massively well-liked winner among the many government and the crew,” a supply informed the publication.

“She was a bundle of power they usually thought in the event that they had been going to take a look at among the finest finals ever it will be becoming to function her in an enormous means. She’s sorely missed by many, however significantly by her Strictly household.”

Flack was finest recognized for presenting ITV relationship present Love Island from 2015 till 2019.

The TV presenter, who beforehand hosted The Xtra Issue and The X Issue, handed away on 15th February after taking her personal life.

Strictly: The Better of The Remaining will likely be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli additionally deliberate to seem.

Strictly’s 2020 sequence is due to air this autumn, nevertheless due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, quite a few adjustments have been made to the 2020 reveals – the dwell studio viewers is reportedly being scrapped, whereas skilled dancers and celebrities could have to isolate collectively in bubbles to keep away from an infection.

For confidential help, name the Samaritans within the UK on 116 123 or go to a neighborhood Samaritans department.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this 12 months. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV Information.