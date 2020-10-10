Strictly Come Dancing winners | Jay McGuiness declared fan favourite

We are able to affirm, Jay McGuiness is the best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time, no less than based on a brand new RadioTimes.com ballot that attracted 1000’s of voters.

As we await the launch of sequence 18, and Strictly The Better of The Remaining wraps up on BBC, we collated an inventory of all of the Strictly Come Dancing winners for our readers to select their favourite.

Roughly, 5 thousand individuals solid a vote within the ballot which included all of the winners from Natasha Kaplinsky – who received the primary ever sequence in 2004 – proper all the way down to sequence 17 final yr, which noticed Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher win the present.

And the consequence was fairly clear: The Wished’s Jay McGuiness emerged on the high of the ballot, bagging a wholesome 37 per cent of the votes – which actually bodes effectively for his former bandmate, Max George, who’s a part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up.

Jay took half within the BBC One dancing competitors again in 2015.

He was partnered with skilled dancer Aliona Vilani, and after performing the Jive in Motion pictures Week, it seemed like his future because the winner of sequence 13 was set in stone.

In complete, 5.4 million individuals have now watched the routine on YouTube, which exhibits him and Vilani exhibiting off some fairly spectacular strikes.

In the long run, it was solely proper and after weeks of coaching, Jay took the Glitterball and was topped the winner in 2015.

He beat the likes of cleaning soap stars Kellie Vibrant and Georgia Might Foote who completed in second and third place.

Though Jay was the standout star within the RadioTimes.com ballot, 2017 winner Joe McFadden wasn’t too far behind him in second place with 24 per cent of the votes.

The Holby Metropolis star danced his means into victory on sequence 15 with Katya Jones by his aspect.

Coming in third place is 2018 winner Stacey Dooley, who received the sixteenth sequence together with her skilled dance accomplice and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton. She managed to bag 10 per cent of the votes.

Rounding up the highest 5, we now have final yr’s winner Kelvin Fletcher and Caroline Flack in fourth and fifth place with 5 per cent of the votes.

Listed below are the ends in full:

1st place: Jay McGuiness – 37%

2nd place: Joe McFadden – 24%

third place: Stacey Dooley – 10%

4th place: Kelvin Fletcher – 5%

fifth place: Caroline Flack- 5%

sixth place: Ore Oduba – 3%

Joint seventh place: Harry Judd and Kara Tointon – 2%

ninth place: Mark Ramprakash

tenth place: Tom Chambers – 2%

eleventh place: Alesha Dixon – 2%

twelfth place: Abbey Clancy – 2%

thirteenth place: Jill Halfpenny – 2%

14th place: Louis Smith – 1%

fifteenth place: Chris Hollins – 1%

sixteenth place: Natasha Kaplinsky – 1%

seventeenth place: Darren Gough – 0%

Strictly Come Dancing reside exhibits begins on BBC One on October twenty fourth. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.