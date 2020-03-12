Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 professional dancers revealed after Kevin Clifton’s departure

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the 2020 forged of professional dancers, simply weeks after fan-favourite Kevin Clifton introduced he was leaving the BBC competitors.

Nonetheless the remainder of the category of 2019 will probably be returning – together with regulars Anton du Beke, AJ Pritchard and present champion Oti Mabuse.

The total line up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contains AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Lacking from the line-up is Oti Mabuse’s husband Marius Lepure, who’s reportedly becoming a member of the present as a troupe dancer solely. Mabuse emerged victorious for the primary time with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher within the 2019 sequence, which additionally noticed her sister Motsi Mabuse be a part of the judging panel.

We don’t know if anybody will probably be formally becoming a member of Strictly, following Kevin’s departure.

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Leisure, says: “We’re very happy with Strictly Come Dancing and our professional dancers. They’re undoubtedly in a category of their very own and so they’ll be again in pressure this autumn to place our class of 2020 by their paces, offering one other sequence of unmissable TV!”

It stays to be seen which celebrities the professionals will probably be partnered with – although some well-known names are being rumoured already.

There are additionally requires the present’s first same-sex couple in 2020, following Dancing on Ice’s pairing of Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers who got here seventh within the skating competitors.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this autumn