Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli teases line-up as he hints the changes will favour some

We’re gearing up for the return of Strictly Come Dancing and whereas there will be a couple of changes coming our means, we’ve been promised we’ll nonetheless get some wonderful performances.

In response to choose Bruno Tonioli, this yr’s line-up goes to be fairly epic – and some of them will fare higher than others.

When Strictly does return, we’ll have fewer contestants in the line-up and a barely smaller manufacturing – gone are the celebrities getting a bunch quantity (although the professionals will!).

Tonioli thinks that is solely a great factor, guaranteeing the focus stays on the dancing, not the spectacle.

“This yr will favour the higher dancers as a result of the focus is completely on them as there gained’t be the identical stage of massive manufacturing and 25 individuals dancing alongside them,” he advised The Solar.

“You’ll be able to tart up a pretend as a lot as you need however the centre stone has to catch the mild and needs to be the actual factor.

“In case you have that high quality it will be enhanced much more, so it will be higher for you.”

What’s extra, he confirmed to the publication he is aware of who’s in the line-up – including the way it’s “fairly good”.

We don’t at present know who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, however with the present scheduled to start out in October, it shouldn’t be lengthy earlier than we do study the all-important identities of who’s collaborating.

In the meantime, our judging panel will be lacking one as Bruno Tonioli will solely seem in the direction of the finish of the sequence.

He’s at present working and residing in Los Angeles and on account of the pandemic, gained’t be capable of journey backwards and forwards between nations.

Nevertheless, he will be holding a really shut eye on proceedings and will be round to touch upon the dancers in the Sunday outcomes present.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this yr.