Strictly Come Dancing’s Caroline Quentin gets tips from Debbie McGee

After final weekend’s launch present, Strictly Come Dancing will correctly get underway this week – and one of many contestants hoping to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and viewers at house is Caroline Quentin.

The Males Behaving Badly star has been paired with Johannes Radebe for the sequence, however it’s not simply her skilled dance accomplice she’s been turning to for her recommendation.

Caroline has additionally been receiving tips from former finalist Debbie McGee, who she beforehand labored with on a pantomime at Luton Library Theatre in her first-ever performing job.

Talking on this week’s problem of Radio Occasions, Caroline stated, “I spoke to her the opposite day and she or he stated, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll by no means know days prefer it.’ So, I’m doing the ‘Sofa to 5K’ working programme. However clearly I can’t sustain with Johannes as a result of he’s a machine.”

And it appears that evidently Caroline and Johannes have already shaped a bond forward of the primary stay present, with the star including, “After we first met, it felt like I’d recognized him all my life. It was like after I gave delivery to my son. I used to be simply considering, ‘Oh, you’re right here. I really like you a lot.’”

Strictly received’t be Caroline’s first-ever expertise of dancing – she used to bop when she was a lot youthful, and she or he stated that the possibility to relive these recollections now she’s turned 60 performed a key half in influencing her to hitch the present.

“Now that I’m 60, I wished to remind myself what that [dancing] was like,” she defined. “Lately, I’m not as insecure. I’m going to put on fabulous issues and never disguise myself in any respect.”

Learn the ideas of all of the Strictly stars within the newest version of Radio Occasions, in retailer from Tuesday twentieth October.

