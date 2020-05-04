Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood says “there is a way round” restrictions for 2020 series to air

Craig Revel Horwood has mentioned that BBC One are “working extraordinarily exhausting” to guarantee Strictly Come Dancing 2020 goes forward this autumn regardless of coronavirus restrictions and that “there is a way round it”.

Talking to Steph McGovern on Channel 4’s The Steph Present this morning, the Strictly choose mentioned that there have to be a way round social distancing measures.

“I’ve spoken to the producers they usually’re working by completely every little thing to make it occur. I do know, fingers crossed, it should,” he mentioned.

He continued: “There is some way round it, there has to be. Individuals love the present, it’s nice leisure… We actually need it again and I do know BBC One are working extraordinarily exhausting to make that occur for the viewers.”

Revel Horwood, who was a choose on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars, additionally recommended filming Strictly with out a studio viewers as a way of bypassing social distancing restrictions.

“Once I did it in Australia, we managed to do it with out a studio viewers. And when folks wanted to be remoted, one couple, for occasion, stayed in a lodge for two weeks they usually carried out reside from the lodge roof prime.

“They set distant cameras up and it was completely superb. There was a summer time breeze wafting by their costumes and it was superb. So there is a way round it, and it could possibly be much more spectacular.”

The choose just lately turned engaged to his horticulturist accomplice Jonathan Myring, telling the present that he was fairly stunned when he was proposed to.

“I used to be utterly shocked, I didn’t anticipate it in any respect. I used to be so shocked I mentioned no to start with, however that was a joke.”

Strictly returned very briefly a few weeks in the past for BBC One’s Large Evening In, with its Maintain Dancing Problem. The problem inspired viewers to be taught a routine, choreographed by the Strictly professionals, to Dua Lipa’s hit Bodily and to ship their efficiency into the present.

Clips from varied contributors, together with a few superstar dancers, was then aired through the Comedian Reduction and Youngsters in Want charity particular.

The Steph Present airs weekdays at noon on Channel 4. For those who’re wanting for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.